Ishiba pledges steady progress on defense buildup at SDF meeting

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told senior Self-Defense Forces officials on Monday that Japan will make "steady progress" boosting its defense capabilities amid concerns over an assertive China and North Korea's nuclear and missile development.

Speaking at the Defense Ministry, Ishiba noted that the improvements would be in line with three key strategic documents, including the National Security Strategy. It was the first in-person meeting between the premier and SDF senior command in nearly six years.

In his capacity as the commander-in-chief of the SDF, the prime minister conveyed his defense policy and exchanged views on key issues facing the defense forces.

Japan aims to boost defense spending and related costs to 2 percent of gross domestic product in fiscal 2027. To stem falling recruitment numbers, it also revised a law in May to improve conditions, including pay.

Regarding legal provisions, equipment and unit management, Ishiba, a former defense minister, urged the commanders to "express their views to political leadership as part of your professional duties," adding he expects "active proposals."

The meeting was first held in 1964 and typically convened annually until September 2019, with a remote gathering held in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.

