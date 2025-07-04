Ishiba raps opposition over tax cut push with no revenue offset plan

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Saturday criticized opposition leaders as irresponsible for proposing a consumption tax cut without a plan to offset lost revenue, as Japan's House of Councillors election campaign entered its first weekend.

Official campaigning for the July 20 upper house race began Thursday, with parties vying over tax cuts as a form of inflation relief. The focus is on whether the ruling coalition led by Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party can maintain its majority in the chamber.

"All of the consumption tax is used for health care, nursing and other services. Can we really afford to cut it?" Ishiba said during a stump speech in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, reiterating his unwillingness to reduce the rate.

Seiji Maehara, co-head of the Japan Innovation Party, said in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo, "If we win, we can bring the consumption tax on food down to zero percent" from the current 8 percent. It is the second-largest opposition party in the upper house.

Meanwhile, Yoshihiko Noda, head of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, called on Ishiba's minority ruling coalition in the more powerful House of Representatives to abolish the provisional gasoline tax rate, a proposal the coalition has rejected.

"If we can force the ruling camp into a minority in the upper house, like we have in the lower house, we will be able to do away with the provisional gasoline tax rate in the extraordinary parliamentary session" expected this fall, Noda said.

Other opposition forces, such as the Japanese Communist Party, appealed to voters on Saturday, along with groups that have recently gained a foothold in elections, including the Democratic Party for the People, Reiwa Shinsengumi and Sanseito.

Ishiba has defined victory as the ruling LDP and its junior coalition partner, the Komeito party, maintaining a majority in the upper house, while Noda has expressed eagerness to reduce the coalition's share to less than half in the chamber overall.

© KYODO