Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, left, and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump Image: AP
politics

Ishiba seeks talks in U.S. with Trump at early date after inauguration

TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is seeking to visit the United States to meet with Donald Trump after his inauguration as president on Jan 20, Japanese government officials said late Monday.

The president-elect expressed his willingness to hold talks with Ishiba during a press conference on Dec 16 and, according to a Japanese government source, informed Tokyo of his intention to do so possibly in mid-January before he returns to the White House.

But Ishiba thought it would be desirable for both sides to hold a first formal bilateral summit when he visits the United States in February or possibly later, the officials said.

Ishiba, who took office in October, told reporters last week he intended to meet with Trump "at an early date" to reinforce the bilateral alliance, noting there are "various views" within the government about when would be the best time.

Some in the Japanese government favor a meeting between Ishiba and Trump in mid-January as the schedule would give the premier more time to prepare for the next parliamentary session, according to the officials.

During the annual ordinary parliamentary session, which typically opens in late January, Japan's prime minister is busy attending debates to win approval from lawmakers for pressing matters such as a budget for the upcoming fiscal year which begins in April.

Meanwhile, his other deputies believe Tokyo should be in no rush to arrange the bilateral meeting as it would be difficult to achieve substantial results through such an event before Trump is back in power, the officials added.

The Japanese government and the ruling parties are likely to convene the ordinary parliamentary session on Jan 24.

Keep it in your back your mind Prime Minister Ishida, USA have no friends. They use and bully these so called Allied countries and Allies like Canada and Mexico are now realising this. Cut the best deal without compromising Japans future.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

