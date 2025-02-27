Ishiba says he told Trump Japan willing to buy U.S. transport planes for SDF

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told U.S. President Donald Trump during their meeting earlier this month that Japan is willing to buy U.S. military transport airplanes for the Self-Defense Forces, government sources said Wednesday.

Ishiba expressed Tokyo's willingness to purchase the aircraft, believed to be C-17s, from its ally when he met with Trump at the White House on Feb 7, the sources said, in a possible attempt to reduce pressure from Washington to boost defense spending.

Ishiba's idea was welcomed by the U.S. side at the meeting, the first summit between the two leaders since Trump's inauguration on Jan 20, the sources said.

The talks in Washington were held as the government of Ishiba, who took office in October, was bracing for a U.S. push on larger defense expenditure, given Trump's repeated demand for NATO allies to spend 5 percent of gross domestic product for defense.

Japan had long capped its defense budget at around 1 percent of GDP, or about 5 trillion yen, but has raised it in recent years toward a goal of 2 percent of GDP in fiscal 2027 amid growing security challenges posed by China and North Korea.

At a joint press conference after the meeting, Trump praised Japan's pledge to expand its defense outlays, saying, "We look forward to seeing even more." Meanwhile, Ishiba has denied Trump demanded higher security spending.

Ishiba, a former defense minister, has been a proponent of C-17 procurement, given its superior transport capacity to the homemade C-2 airplanes currently operated by the SDF, and he has directed Defense Ministry officials to study the plan, the sources said.

Boeing Co stopped manufacturing C-17s in 2015, and Japan would be getting secondhand ones if the purchase plan is realized, the sources added.

