 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Ishiba says he told Trump Japan willing to buy U.S. transport planes for SDF

3 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told U.S. President Donald Trump during their meeting earlier this month that Japan is willing to buy U.S. military transport airplanes for the Self-Defense Forces, government sources said Wednesday.

Ishiba expressed Tokyo's willingness to purchase the aircraft, believed to be C-17s, from its ally when he met with Trump at the White House on Feb 7, the sources said, in a possible attempt to reduce pressure from Washington to boost defense spending.

Ishiba's idea was welcomed by the U.S. side at the meeting, the first summit between the two leaders since Trump's inauguration on Jan 20, the sources said.

The talks in Washington were held as the government of Ishiba, who took office in October, was bracing for a U.S. push on larger defense expenditure, given Trump's repeated demand for NATO allies to spend 5 percent of gross domestic product for defense.

Japan had long capped its defense budget at around 1 percent of GDP, or about 5 trillion yen, but has raised it in recent years toward a goal of 2 percent of GDP in fiscal 2027 amid growing security challenges posed by China and North Korea.

At a joint press conference after the meeting, Trump praised Japan's pledge to expand its defense outlays, saying, "We look forward to seeing even more." Meanwhile, Ishiba has denied Trump demanded higher security spending.

Ishiba, a former defense minister, has been a proponent of C-17 procurement, given its superior transport capacity to the homemade C-2 airplanes currently operated by the SDF, and he has directed Defense Ministry officials to study the plan, the sources said.

Boeing Co stopped manufacturing C-17s in 2015, and Japan would be getting secondhand ones if the purchase plan is realized, the sources added.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your favorite items from Japan!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

Of course, a good obedient vassal does what he is told.

-1 ( +4 / -5 )

More US flying crap..

Wan Wan!!..

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

Sorry Kawasaki, we need to demonstrate our obedience to the big boss.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

No surprises there.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Why Do I Have To Pay?”

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

How to Buy Concert Tickets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Differences Between Japanese & Western Diet Approaches

Savvy Tokyo

Book Corner

10 Of Japan’s Best Children’s Books in English

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Kid-Friendly Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

How Do Japanese Companies Handle Conflict?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Kodo: The Japanese Art of Incense Appreciation

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese Funerals: How to Dress, Act and Show Respect

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tattoo Removal in Japan: Everything You Need To Know

GaijinPot Blog