Attendees view GCAP concept fighter plane at the BAE Systems pavilion at Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough
Attendees view the GCAP (Global Combat Air Program) concept model fighter plane at the BAE Systems pavilion at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain, on July 22. Image: Reuters/Toby Melville
politics

Italy, Japan, Britain discuss broadening jet fighter project to other countries

2 Comments
ROME

The leaders of Italy, Japan and Britain have discussed a potential broadening of the GCAP jet fighter project to other countries, the office of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday.

Italy, Britain and Japan agreed in December 2022 to collaborate to build an advanced front-line fighter to enter service around the middle of the next decade.

Meloni held a meeting on Tuesday with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

"They agreed on the importance of the project continuing to move forward expeditiously, reaffirming their common intent to further strengthen the ongoing collaboration," the statement said.

When that imaginary plane will be in the sky? Will it missed Ukraine action?

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

There are advantages and disadvantages to expanding the participation in such projects. It spreads the costs but can become overly bureaucratic and conflicting needs and operational requirements lead to delays, cost over runs and different versions so upping the cost anyway.

Keep it simple and work with people who are easy to work with and have similar strategic needs. Japan has a similar requirement to the UK and Italy is a proven and good partner in the field and has worked successful with Britain on more than one occasion.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

