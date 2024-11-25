 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, right, greets Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya at the G7 of foreign Ministers in Anagni, some 70 kilometers south-east of Rome, on Monday. Image: AP
politics

Italy, Japan sign agreement on defense cooperation

0 Comments
ROME

Italy and Japan have signed in Rome a bilateral deal to strengthen cooperation in the defense sector, an Italian statement said on Monday.

Italy said Defense Minister Guido Crosetto and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya signed a deal named ACSA (Acquisition and Cross-Service Agreement). Iwaya also held talks with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

The deal is aimed at "facilitating acquisitions, supplies, exchanges in the military field, and quickly mobilizing aid in case of emergencies and natural disasters."

Italy and Japan share with Britain a partnership for the new GCAP project to build an advanced front-line fighter to enter service around the middle of the next decade.

Italy said the GCAP program represented a "concrete example of how nations founded on the same system of values can join forces to address the complexities of the contemporary world."

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Last Minute Tips for Passing the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Fruit Picking in Japan for Autumn and Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Netflix J-Dramas That Can Help You Understand Relationships in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Hafu: Navigating Japan’s Age Obsession as a “Half-Japanese” Woman

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Quill & Tears: Women Writers Who Changed Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Sanage

GaijinPot Travel

Ryuoko Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Setomono Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Falling for Fukui: A Trip For History and Culture In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nagoya City Archives and Museum

GaijinPot Travel

12 Christmas Cakes & Stollen in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo