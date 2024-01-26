Italy-UK-Japan fighter jet program could open up to others: Italian Defense Minister

A concept model of the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP)'s fighter jet is displayed at the DSEI Japan defense show at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, in March 2023.

Italy, Japan and Britain could open up a program aimed at developing an advanced fighter jet to other countries, but at a later stage, Italy's defense minister said in an interview published on Friday.

The three countries in December signed an international treaty to set up the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP) - the first major defense industry collaboration merging the separate next-generation fighter efforts of the countries.

"We will not open (the program) to others until the initial phase will be closed," Guido Crosetto told Italian daily Il Corriere della Sera, adding many countries were interested in entering but without directly answering a question on interest from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

"Afterwards, with everyone's agreement, we could widen it to other countries," Crosetto added.

The aim is to see the combat aircraft in flight by 2035. The joint development phase is expected to begin in 2025.

Reuters previously reported that the GCAP may welcome other nations as junior partners, with Saudi Arabia among the contenders as it would bring money and a lucrative market to a project expected to cost tens of billions of dollars.

