Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
A concept model of the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP)'s fighter jet is displayed at the DSEI Japan defense show at Makuhari Messe in Chiba
A concept model of the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP)'s fighter jet is displayed at the DSEI Japan defense show at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, in March 2023. Photo: Reuters/KIM KYUNG-HOON
politics

Italy-UK-Japan fighter jet program could open up to others: Italian Defense Minister

0 Comments
ROME

Italy, Japan and Britain could open up a program aimed at developing an advanced fighter jet to other countries, but at a later stage, Italy's defense minister said in an interview published on Friday.

The three countries in December signed an international treaty to set up the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP) - the first major defense industry collaboration merging the separate next-generation fighter efforts of the countries.

"We will not open (the program) to others until the initial phase will be closed," Guido Crosetto told Italian daily Il Corriere della Sera, adding many countries were interested in entering but without directly answering a question on interest from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

"Afterwards, with everyone's agreement, we could widen it to other countries," Crosetto added.

The aim is to see the combat aircraft in flight by 2035. The joint development phase is expected to begin in 2025.

Reuters previously reported that the GCAP may welcome other nations as junior partners, with Saudi Arabia among the contenders as it would bring money and a lucrative market to a project expected to cost tens of billions of dollars.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Best Regional Udon Dishes Across Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kirishima Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

5 Regional Miso in Japan: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Decora

Savvy Tokyo

Tips and Tricks for an Easier Visit to The Tokyo Immigration Office in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Healthy Restaurants in Azabudai Hills

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Mojiko Retro

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The Best Things To Do In Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese Folklore in Studio Ghibli Animation

GaijinPot Blog

Hodosan Shrine

GaijinPot Travel