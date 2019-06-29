Ivanka Trump calls on G20 leaders to prioritize women empowerment

U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka on Saturday called on leaders of the Group of 20 countries to continue to prioritize women's empowerment, citing the benefits female participation in the workforce will have on the global economy and in other areas.
"We believe that women's inclusion in the economy is not solely a social justice issue, which of course it is. It's also smart economic and defense policy," said Ivanka, who was invited to speak at a side event of the G20 summit in Osaka.
She said that if women participated in labor markets on an equal footing to men, global annual gross domestic product could rise between $12 trillion and $28 trillion by 2025. She also said research shows that states with higher female participation are less likely to use violence or military force to resolve international conflict.
"We must continue to prioritize women's economic empowerment and place it at the very heart of the G-20 agenda," the adviser to the U.S. president said. "This is a legacy worth fighting for and a future we can be proud to leave to our children."
During the event, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who chairs the two-day summit, received reports on activities and recommendations on the issue from groups such as a U.N. entity dedicated to gender equality and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
Abe said the G20 will establish a follow-up system to review at the leaders' level the steps taken by members to achieve a goal agreed in 2014 of reducing the gender gap in labor force participation by 25 percent by 2025.
The special event, opened to the media, was held to add momentum to women's empowerment, seen as essential for achieving sustainable economic growth, according to the Japanese government.
plasticmonkey
The Japanese government only cares about women if they can boost economic growth. Come to think of it, the Japanese government thinks that way about all of Japan's people.
itsonlyrocknroll
Ivanka Trump calls on G20 Governments to prioritize women's empowerment........
"We believe that women's inclusion in the economy is not solely a social justice issue, which of course it is. It's also smart economic and defense policy," …........
However the statement, a sound bite, ignores. irrespective of gender, humanities deeply rooted evolutionary powerful instinctive drive to compete.
The reality isn't Ivanka Trump just another privileged Daddies girls. I want to take that back but in all honesty is my cynicism misplaced
TorafusuTorasan
Righty-o, prioritizing prickish prats like all her male relatives or publicizing the plight of women who they punked? Tough call for her.
Kobe White Bar Owner
World peace.
zichi
And take her all the way into the Oval office once her daddy is done with it. VP Reprent won't get a look in.
G20 gives her a chance to talk with Xi about all her trademarks and Chinese made product lines, not to mention those red MAGA hats.
dbsaiya
How about the recent rape claim and the multiple sexual attacks by Daddy Donnie?