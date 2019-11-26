Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's 1st bill to punish hate speech submitted in Kawasaki

KAWASAKI

The city of Kawasaki on Monday submitted to its assembly an ordinance bill to introduce criminal penalties for hate speech, the first in Japan.

Japan enacted in 2016 a law designed to deter hate speech, but it lacks provisions to ban or punish the use of discriminatory language, leading critics to call for tougher steps to eradicate discrimination against ethnic minorities.

"In order to promote the creation of a city in which no citizens are subjected to unjust discrimination, we will deepen discussions and work toward enacting the ordinance," Kawasaki Mayor Norihiko Fukuda said.

The Kawasaki bill, expected to pass the assembly in mid-December and take effect on July 1, bans discriminatory remarks against a person from a particular country or region in public spaces such as on the street or in a park.

It calls for issuing advisories and orders to violators and disclosing the names and addresses of repeated violators while making them punishable with a fine of up to 500,000 yen.

To address concerns regarding freedom of expression, the bill calls for hearing from a board of review in taking actions and restricts the effect of the advisories and orders to six months.

Hate speech targeting ethnic minorities in Japan often includes threats to kill people of certain nationalities and extreme insults or remarks.

