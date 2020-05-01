Japan's 1st videoconference cabinet meeting held during virus pandemic

The cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held its first meeting via video conference Friday, looking to set an example amid calls to limit person-to-person interactions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The six-minute meeting, held on a trial basis, was attended by Abe and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, who were in the same conference room at the premier's office, while other ministers took part from their respective offices.

The video conference was conducted via Skype using the government's secure network to ensure privacy. Abe and Suga, seated around 1.5 meters away from each other, spoke with other cabinet ministers who they could see on a screen.

Regular cabinet meetings are held every Tuesday and Friday to make important policy decisions. The government will collect signatures of ministers who joined the video conference remotely to complete the formal policy approval process, officials said.

Since Abe declared a state of emergency over the virus outbreak on April 7, cabinet meetings have not been held in a conventional style. Documents on policy decisions have been handed to each minister to collect signatures, according to the officials.

