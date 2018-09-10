Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister and ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during a meeting on the LDP party leader election at the party's headquarters in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: REUTERS/Toru Hanai
politics

Abe aims for constitution change in bid for extended term

0 Comments
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Linda Sieg
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, eyeing an historic extended term, reaffirmed on Monday his resolve to revise the nation's post-war, pacifist constitution and said he hoped his party could submit a proposal to parliament later this year.

Abe, who returned to office in December 2012 pledging to bolster defenses and reboot the economy, is widely expected to defeat his rival, former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, in a Sept 20 election for leader of his Liberal Democratic Party.

Victory would give him another three-year term as LDP head and set him on track to become Japan's longest serving prime minister, given the LDP-led ruling coalition's grip on parliament.

Article 9 of the constitution, if taken literally, bans maintenance of armed forces but it has been interpreted to allow a military for self-defense.

Abe wants to add a reference to the Self-Defense Forces, as Japan's military is known, to clarify their status.

That would be a largely symbolic change but one long sought by conservatives who see the U.S.-drafted constitution as a humiliating reminder of defeat in World War Two and opposed by critics who worry about expanding the SDF's role overseas.

RTS20P0S.jpg
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gets emotional at a meeting at LDP headquarters in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

RTS20P0F.jpg
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe looks on while Shigeru Ishiba delivers a speech during a meeting on the LDP party leader election at the party's headquarters in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

"Isn’t it the mission of us politicians living today to create an environment in which they (SDF members) can carry out their duties with a sense of pride?" Abe said in a televised speech to LDP members.

"Let’s fulfil our mission by clearly writing in the constitution the Self-Defense Forces that protect peace and independence of Japan," he said.

Abe told a news conference he hoped the LDP could present its proposal to parliament in an extra session likely to be held later this year.

An attempt to revise the constitution would be politically risky. The public is divided and the LDP's dovish partner, the Komeito, is wary. Amendments require approval of two-thirds of both houses of parliament and a majority in a referendum.

Abe, who met South Korean presidential envoy to North Korea Suh Hoon on Monday, reiterated he wants to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to resolve the matter of Japanese citizens kidnapped by Pyongyang's agents decades ago.

In 2002, North Korea admitted that it kidnapped 13 Japanese in the 1970s and 1980s. Japan believes 17 of its citizens were abducted, five of whom were repatriated. Eight are said by North Korea to have died, while four never entered the country.

Abe also promised in his speech to strengthen Japan's infrastructure over the next three years to withstand the sort of deadly disasters floods, landslides and earthquakes that have buffeted the country recently. He gave no details.

Abe also said he would proceed with a planned sales tax hike in October 2019 and carry out fiscal reform, while taking steps to cushion the economic impact of the higher levy.

"We will carry out fiscal consolidation and want to raise the sales tax as planned" to 10 percent, Abe said.

He said he has learned a lesson from the impact of the 2014 sales tax hike, which dealt a blow to private consumption, citing the need to stimulate consumption of durable goods such as cars and housing.

© Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Here’s What To Expect At Organic Lifestyle Expo 2018

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Izu Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Romance Anime to Fill the Current ‘Your Name’ Void

GaijinPot Blog

Another Roadside Attraction: 3 Random Joys of Japanese Highway Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Health & Beauty

How To Read And Understand Your Japanese Health Check Report

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Bars

Free Live Music this September!

Insight Japan Today

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi