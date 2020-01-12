Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Saudi King Salman, right, receives Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday. Photo: Saudi Press Agency via AP
politics

Abe meets Saudi king amid tensions in Middle East

0 Comments
By ABDULLAH AL-SHIHRI and AYA BATRAWY
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in Saudi Arabia for talks with King Salman on Sunday as part of a tour of oil-producing Gulf Arab states aimed at promoting peace amid a spike in tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Japan has a deep alliance with the United States, but it also has ties with Iran, which until 2017 supplied Japan with about 5% of its crude oil imports. Japan has sought to remain politically neutral as tensions in the Persian Gulf have escalated following President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

Security in the Persian Gulf's waters and for Mideast oil supplies is a national security priority for Japan, which imports nearly 90% of its oil from the Middle East. Much of that is shipped from Arab Gulf states through the narrow Straight of Hormuz, which Iran partly controls.

Japan plans to deploy naval forces, a destroyer and two patrol airplanes off the coasts of Yemen and Oman to help protect its energy supplies, while keeping away from directly patrolling the Strait of Hormuz as the U.S. does.

After arriving late Saturday evening in Riyadh, Abe was given a ceremonial welcome and hosted for lunch by King Salman Sunday afternoon. Abe also met with Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. This marks Abe's third visit to Saudi Arabia as prime minister.

Saudi Arabia is Japan's top supplier of crude oil, accounting for about 39% of Japan's overall crude imports. Iran is unable to sell its oil internationally as it once did, due to U.S. sanctions by the Trump administration.

Over the summer, Japanese energy supplies became a target of rising tensions when two cargo ships were mysteriously hit off the Gulf of Oman. No one claimed responsibility for the attack, although others that summer were blamed on Iran, which has denied involvement.

The attacks on Japanese-related cargo in June took place while Abe was in Iran meeting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani. He'd traveled to Tehran as an interlocutor for President Donald Trump to ease tensions.

Concerns of a wider conflict have grown in recent days following a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad that killed Iran's powerful military commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Iran retaliated, striking two military bases in Iraq where American troops are stationed, though no casualties were reported. Amid the chaos and heightened threats, Iran acknowledged Saturday it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing all 176 people aboard.

Abe is scheduled to visit the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday and Oman on Wednesday, before departing back to Tokyo. In the UAE, he will meet with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and other leading Emirati figures. In Oman, Abe will hold talks with the country's new ruler, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, who was named on Saturday following the death of longtime ruler Sultan Qaboos.

Abe is travelling with a delegation that includes ministers responsible for boosting trade and business ties.

While in Saudi Arabia, he is scheduled to visit the desert region of Al-Ula, which the kingdom is touting as a tourism destination, and will reportedly met the Saudi crown prince there.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

I trust PM Abe as much as I trust my mum, that means a lot. I know, indeed, that I'll be thumbed down on this extremely anti-Abe website, but freedom of speech it is. I bet he will make something big out of this trip and I expect much more from him in the future.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 11-13

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Winter Sales Are Happening Right Now

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Namba Yasaka Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 1, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #63: This Awful Carpet Design Has Twitter Trippin’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Shibuya Fukuras: 5 Things Not To Miss At Tokyo’s Newest Shopping Complex

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

How to Write a Japanese Resume

GaijinPot Blog