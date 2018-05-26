Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Abe says Japan, Russia should sign peace treaty to promote economic cooperation

ST PETERSBURG

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that Russia and Japan should sign a peace treaty so that they can realise their economic cooperation ambitions.

Russia and Japan have not signed an official peace treaty after World War Two due to a dispute over a number of Pacific islands off the northeast coast of Japan.

Abe, speaking at an economic forum in Russia attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that the islands could become a symbol of cooperation between Tokyo and Moscow.

