politics

Abe says he will meet Iran's Rouhani this month in New York

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday he would meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the end of the month, as regional tensions rise in the Middle East after the weekend attacks on Saudi oil facilities, public broadcaster NHK said.

It was during a meeting with members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party that Abe repeated his intention of speaking with Rouhani on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly(UNGA) in New York, according to NHK.

Abe added that he would travel to Belgium after the UNGA session and meet with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, NHK said.

Abe san, please present a Harley Davidson Sportster Iron to Mr Rouhani as a gift to the AK, and ask the AK to stop trying to be a badass so he can buy a Harley.

Tell him you know it's not fair that when MBS walks into a Harley showroom he gets the full regular badass greeting, but when you try the sales lady keep saying your real leather jacket is made of pleather and that you should try the Vespa showrrom down the road.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

