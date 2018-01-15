Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reviews the honor guard upon his arrival at the Serbia Palace to meet with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, right, in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday. Photo: AP photo
politics

Abe seeking to strengthen western Balkan ties

4 Comments
BELGRADE, Serbia

Japan's prime minister says his country is seeking to strengthen relations with Serbia and other Balkan countries.

Shinzo Abe visited Belgrade Monday as part of a six-country European tour. He has already visited Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Bulgaria and travels to Romania on Tuesday.

Abe has described western Balkan countries as important for international stability and said that Serbia is a "key country" for the stability of the region.

Abe also said North Korea is "a great danger" and noted that its missiles have the capacity to reach Belgrade.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Instead of he is visiting countries most Japanese would not be able to find on the map...

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Ha ha any post is systematically deleted about Shinzo. Had to check the Calander nope it's not 1930. He must be so happy that underlings protect him.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Is he opening a school there, his wife does need a job and his friends are looking for cheep government subsidies.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

How much time does Abe get to govern between his foreign trips and golf games?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

