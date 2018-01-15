Abe seeking to strengthen western Balkan ties

Japan's prime minister says his country is seeking to strengthen relations with Serbia and other Balkan countries.
Shinzo Abe visited Belgrade Monday as part of a six-country European tour. He has already visited Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Bulgaria and travels to Romania on Tuesday.
Abe has described western Balkan countries as important for international stability and said that Serbia is a "key country" for the stability of the region.
Abe also said North Korea is "a great danger" and noted that its missiles have the capacity to reach Belgrade.© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Peter K
Instead of he is visiting countries most Japanese would not be able to find on the map...
Cricky
Ha ha any post is systematically deleted about Shinzo. Had to check the Calander nope it's not 1930. He must be so happy that underlings protect him.
Cricky
Is he opening a school there, his wife does need a job and his friends are looking for cheep government subsidies.
goldeneagle
How much time does Abe get to govern between his foreign trips and golf games?