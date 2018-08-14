Abe sends ritual offering to Yasukuni Shrine on World War II surrender anniversary

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent a ritual offering to Tokyo's controversial Yasukuni Shrine for war dead on Wednesday, the anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender, but did not visit in person.
Past visits by Japanese leaders to Yasukuni have outraged China and South Korea because the shrine honors 14 Japanese wartime leaders convicted as war criminals by an Allied tribunal, along with war dead.
Ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Masahiko Shibayama, who made the offering on Abe's behalf, said the prime minister asked him to pray for the souls of the departed and that Abe regretted being unable to pay his respects in person.
Abe has only visited the shrine in person once since taking office in 2012 but has previously sent offerings.
China's relations with Japan have long been haunted by what Beijing sees as Tokyo's failure to atone for its occupation of parts of China before and during World War Two, although ties have thawed somewhat recently. Japan occupied Korea from 1910-1945 and bitter memories still rankle.
Abe is due to speak at a separate annual memorial ceremony for war dead later on Wednesday that will also be attended by Emperor Akihito - the last time he will take part in the event before abdicating next year.
Akihito, 84, has carved out an active role as a symbol of peace, democracy and reconciliation during his three decades on the throne, visiting wartime battlefields to pray for the war dead of all nationalities.
Akihito expressed "deep remorse" over the war on the 70th anniversary of Japan's defeat in 2015. That departure from his annual script - repeated on subsequent anniversaries - was seen by many liberals and moderate conservatives as a subtle rebuke to the conservative Abe, who has said future generations of Japanese should not have to keep apologising for the conflict.
Akihito's father, Emperor Hirohito, in whose name Japanese fought World War Two, stopped visiting Yasukuni after the wartime leaders were first honoured by the shrine in 1978, and Akihito does not pay his respects there.
Ganbare Japan!
Well done PM Abe. Showing your respects to the victims of that awful war, just like all Japanese have a RIGHT too.
maybeperhapsyes
True.
Every other country’s leaders pay their respect in this way
there are no war criminals enshrined there.
Remember that.
Akie
I hope future generations and future leaders will realize that there were more victims outside of Shrines who were victims of those in Shrines.
ksteer
I dont see why people cant be more reasonable like this. Even if there are 14 "war criminals" who are enshrined the countless number of normal soldiers being enshrined also deserve to be honored. Did they fight for perhaps a wrong cause, history says yes. But other than that, these soldiers were sons, fathers, brothers and otherwise normal individuals. Not everyone in the German military was a Nazi, just like not everyone in the IJA was a war criminal. Japanese people have a right, and a duty, to respect those who lost their lives to situations such as conscription etc. Was the war a terrible thing? Absolutely. But just honoring the dead doesnt mean there isnt any atonement.
On the flip side of things, why are these "war criminals" more so than the people who ordered the atomic bombs be dropped on innocent civilians in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Lets face it, both sides had "war criminals" the only difference is that the winning side gets to dictate whether they are or not.
OssanAmerica
Reagan Joins Kohl in Brief Memorial at Bitburg Graves
"BITBURG, West Germany, May 5 — President Reagan presided over a wreath-laying today at the base of a brick cemetery tower looming over the graves of nearly 2,000 German soldiers, including 49 SS troops."
https://www.nytimes.com/1985/05/06/world/europe/reagan-joins-kohl-in-brief-memorial-at-bitburg-graves.html
OssanAmerica
But neither have ever complained about them sending an offering. Which begs the question of why Reuters felt this was a "story" at all.
Darmstadt
Excellent to hear the PM honouring the glorious war dead of Japan. As PM of the nation, he would be a fool or a traitor not to honour the nation's war dead
daito_hak
Yes sure shameless and disgraceful nationalists showing respects to Class A war criminals who perpetrated crimes such as attack on neutral powers, mass killing, human experimentation, use of chemical weapons, torture and execution of war prisoners, cannibalism, forced labor, sexual slavery and perfidy.
Japanese have the right to show respect to the civilian victims of the war that they inflicted on themselves. But no they don't have the right to show respect towards any member of a brutal army and regime that brought devastation to Asia. Period.
daito_hak
There wouldn't have been any bombing if Japan would not have started a war and refused to capitulate even after German did. The Japanese population was totally brain washed, the entire nation was irrational, how do you cope with this? You can't just turn the madness of a nation and its criminals to victims.
Wallace Fred
This is why any half-hearted gestures guised as acts of contrition will always fall on deaf ears.
Anything short of the German model is kicking the can downhill.
The Avenger
Arrogant and recalcitrant, Abe continues to tap on Japan nationalism to collect his extra political chip.
oldman_13
Japan has the right to honor its war dead, just like any other country.