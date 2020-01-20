Abe strikes conciliatory note on S Korea

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that South Korea was its "most important neighbor" and that the two shared basic values, taking a conciliatory tone towards the country that has been locked in a bitter row with Tokyo for over a year.
The comment comes after South Korean President Moon Jae-in last week proposed the two countries work together to resolve the issue of wartime forced laborers, and called Japan "our closest neighbor."
It also follows some fence-mending steps in recent months, including Seoul's reversal of its decision to scrap an intelligence-sharing pact with Japan, and Tokyo's partial easing of curbs on the export of high-tech materials to South Korea.
"Under an increasingly severe security environment in Northeast Asia, diplomacy with neighboring countries is extremely important," Abe told the Diet in his policy speech. "Essentially, South Korea is the most important neighbor with which Japan shares basic values and strategic interests."
In a parliamentary speech in October, Abe simply referred to South Korea as an "important neighbor."
But Abe and Moon met in China in December and stressed the need to improve ties, officials from both sides said.
Also, Moon told a news conference last week South Korea would actively cooperate for the success of this year's Olympic Games in Japan, and that he hoped the sporting event would provide a good opportunity to fundamentally improve ties.
Relations between Japan and South Korea, two of the United States' major Asian allies, plunged to their lowest in decades after South Korea's top court ordered Japanese firms in 2018 to compensate some wartime forced laborers.
Japan says the matter was settled by a 1965 treaty that normalised bilateral relations following Japan's 1910-45 occupation of the Korean peninsula.
"I sincerely hope South Korea honors the commitments between the two counties and works towards building future-oriented relations," Abe said in his Monday speech, reiterating that the onus is on Seoul to put ties back on an even keel.
By adopting a warmer tone toward its neighbor while making it clear that the ball is in Seoul's court, Abe's message was meant to encourage South Korea to take fresh steps to resolve the issue, said Narushige Michishita, vice president of Japan's National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies.
"If South Korea realises that Japan is resolved to maintain the firm stance, that will give them an incentive to buckle down and decide what they should do now," Michishita said.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
7 Comments
Login to comment
Yubaru
What a wasted year! These two countries SHOULD be friends, the people like each other's cultures, food, etc etc etc. It's the damn politicians that screw things up!
KariHaruka
Will the children finally realize that the present and future threats are a bigger issue than the past threats?
Samit Basu
@KariHaruka
Currently, peace is maintained at the moment because Korea is militarily stronger than Japan is and Japan has all but ruled out taking military actions against Korea, because as recently as in 2006, the Koizumi administration was entertaining taking a military action and two countries almost went to war during the 2006 Liancourt Rocks crisis.
Hence Korean children must constantly be reminded of the past in order to ask them to make the sacrifice they are making to ensure that Korean military supremacy over Japan is maintained;
Wobot
It was inevitable, Japan depends on SK in more ways than the government is willing to admit
AlexBecu
Reality check...
S. Korea has over 600 items they depend on Japan for. Over 170 are crucial for S. Korean manufacturing.
You do know Japan only used 3 items on the list and S. Korea had tears in their eyes at the WTO and in front of America about Japan.
Koreans are good at boycotting but did you ask what would happen to S. Korea if Japanese people boycott like Koreans? Even worse for you buddy.
Whatever you think half of Korea can do to harm Japan we can do 3x worse.
Keep promises made, agreements signed, that's the foundation of this relationship
Meiyouwenti
No matter what this lame PM says, most Japanese are now sick and tired of perpetual lies and backstabbing from Korea. The sad fact is that Korea will always be one of Japan’s closest neighbors unless there’s a gigantic geological change.
Kurisuchan714
This is really funny to read. This is Korean Pride at its finest. Abe was just returning the good statement Moon said about Japan. No need to wave your rubbish pride.