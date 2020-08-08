Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Abe to avoid visit to Yasukuni Shrine on 75th anniversary of war's end: report

0 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will refrain from visiting Yasukuni Shrine for war dead on Aug 15, the 75th anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War Two, Jiji news agency said on Sunday, but will make an offering on the emotive day, as he has done in the past.

The shrine, dedicated to Japanese who have died during past wars including World War Two, is seen as a potent symbol of the controversy that persists over the conflict's legacy in East Asia.

"He will make a ritual offering to the shrine out of his personal expenses as the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, as he has done in previous years," sources close to the matter said, according to the report.

Since 1978, the shrine has also honored leaders convicted as "Class A" war criminals at an allied tribunal in 1948, making it deeply controversial at home and abroad.

Abe's last visit to the shrine, shortly after he took office in December 2013, caused outrage in China and South Korea, who see the visits as a sign that Japan has not repented for its militarist past and war atrocities.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Neighborhood Guide

A Weekend Getaway To Fukuoka City

Savvy Tokyo

How to Use a Mobile IC App

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥90,000 in Tokyo—August 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Vegan in Japan: 10 Meatless Eateries in Sapporo

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Top 5 Must-Watch Anime from Kyoto Animation Studios

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: How To Use Taxis

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

9 Tips for a More Eco-Responsible Life in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #92: Osaka Governor Recommends To Gargle Away The Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Uncategorized

Shosenkyo Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Lifestyle Illness: Finding A Medical Professional In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 31, 2020

GaijinPot Blog