Abe to reshuffle cabinet, ruling party executives in Sept

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday he will reshuffle his cabinet and executives in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party next month.

Speaking at a press conference after a Group of Seven summit in the French resort town of Biarritz, Abe said he will decide on a "powerful lineup that can ensure political stability and takes on new challenges."

Abe's diplomatic schedule is tight in September as he is scheduled to attend an economic forum in Russia's Vladivostok, where he plans to also meet bilaterally with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A session of the U.N. General Assembly is also set to convene next month in New York. Abe agreed with U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday to work toward signing a bilateral trade deal on the gathering's sidelines.

When asked about worsening Japan-South Korea ties due to disputes over wartime history and trade that have moved into the realm of security cooperation, Abe again criticized Seoul.

"Unfortunately, we're in a situation where steps have been taken (by South Korea) that will hurt mutual trust between the countries," Abe said.

"I'd like to first call (for South Korea) to keep promises between states," he said.

Tokyo has blamed Seoul for failing to address issues stemming from a top court ruling last year that ordered Japanese firms to compensate for wartime labor.

