Abe to visit U.S. April 17-20 to discuss N Korea with Trump

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday he plans to visit the U.S. this month to discuss North Korea with President Donald Trump ahead of expected summits between the North and the U.S. and South Korea.
Abe said he will travel to the U.S. from April 17 to 20 and hold two days of talks with Trump at the president's Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida to discuss North Korea and bilateral issues. Trump has said he will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by the end of May.
"I hope to thoroughly discuss North Korea and other issues of mutual interest between Japan and the U.S.," Abe said at a meeting of representatives of his ruling coalition and the government.
In Washington, the White House said the meeting between the two leaders will "reaffirm the United States-Japan alliance as a cornerstone of peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region." Besides North Korea, they will "explore ways to expand fair and reciprocal trade and investment ties," it said.
Abe has said he wants to remind Trump of shorter-range missiles and other North Korean security threats for Japan, and seek U.S. help on the issue of Japanese abducted by North Korea decades ago.
Abe is also expected to discuss stiff U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and urge Trump to exclude Japan, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters.
The abductees' families last Friday urged Abe to seek Trump's help, saying this could be their last chance to win their aging loved ones' release.
Japan has said North Korea abducted at least 17 Japanese citizens in the 1970s and 1980s to train agents in Japanese language and culture to spy on South Korea. North Korea, after years of denials, acknowledged in 2002 abducting 13 Japanese. It allowed five of them to visit Japan later that year - and they stayed - but said the other eight had died, though their families say the North's comments cannot be trusted.
Abe visited Trump's resort in February 2017, soon after the president took office.
marcelito
Nothing like Shinzo, 2 favorite distractions to blow over any domestic problems. Expect lots of media coverage of firm handshakes in front of flags followed by golf and dinner photo ops.
Moritomo scandal.. ..what Moritomo? Aso,s turn next.
quercetum
Trump is getting ready to leave the house and Abe tells him don’t forget to buy milk.
Dango bong
nobody cares about the abductees so stop it please. NK denuclearizing is far more important
Schopenhauer
When will Abe and his wife be divorced?
bones
So essentially this is going to be another CHOCOLATE CAKE, golfing and and shaking gravy pants summit?
Yubaru
Anytime the word "urge" gets used with Abe it always ends up in failure
This is totally crass and uncalled for here.
I guess that you never have lost a loved one and not know if they are living or dead. As a parent you NEVER want to give up hope, NEVER, and they have a right to know.
It's due to poor leadership in Japan that this issue has never been fully resolved, and Abe's going to Trump about it is only because Trump brought it up in the first place.