 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan's aid agency to issue ¥23 bil Africa-support bonds in August

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Japan International Cooperation Agency will issue bonds worth around 23 billion yen ($160 million) next month to raise funds for infrastructure, education and other development needs of African nations.

The bond issuance will coincide with Japan's cohosting of the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Yokohama, near Tokyo, on Aug 20-22.

Government-backed JICA is hoping to target local governments, regional financial institutions and Japanese companies that are seeking to invest in the fast-growing, resource-rich continent and encourage them to purchase the bonds, with maturities of either three or five years.

"As Africa, with its large young population, holds significant growth potential, support (through the bonds) will help Japanese companies expand into the region," said Motohiro Matsumura, director of JICA's Planning and TICAD Process Division.

The issuance volume of the Africa TICAD bonds is expected to nearly double from 12 billion yen, issued under a similar scheme in 2019, when the international conference known as TICAD was last held in Japan.

Part of the funds raised through the bonds then was used to finance projects such as the construction of a bridge over the Nile River in Uganda to support logistics, and in the building of geothermal infrastructure in Kenya.

For this time, JICA plans to use the bonds also to promote Japanese-style education that fosters discipline through school activities and provide loans to farmers via financial institutions.

Cohosted by Japan and several multinational organizations, TICAD has been held every three years since its fifth session in 2013. Prior to that, the conference took place every five years following its launch in 1993.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Dovetail Japan Surf Tour

Dovetail surf tour brings young Australian surfers to Japan’s beach towns. Join us for the finale at Shizunami Surf Stadium on July 23rd!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Perhaps that money and effort would be better spent assisting the poor and elderly Japanese.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Japanese Children’s Books That Celebrate Neurodiversity

Savvy Tokyo

10 Summer Beach Day Trips Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Abortion Laws & Support in Japan: A Foreigner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Beppu Hi no Umi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Yojijukugo: 4-Character Kanji Phrases Everyone Should Know!

Savvy Tokyo

How to Set Up a Bank Account in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Eviction in Japan: What Are Your Rights as a Foreign Tenant?

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Nagasaki

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Low-Effort Japanese Products That Keep Your Home Clean

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Summer Home Hacks

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog