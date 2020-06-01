Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
politics

Japan's April tax revenues see biggest monthly drop in over a decade

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's tax revenue dropped 29.4% in April compared with a year earlier, finance ministry data showed on Monday, posting its biggest monthly year-on-year decline since August 2009, after the payment deadline was pushed back due to COVID-19.

Analysts expect further slides over a protracted period as the coronavirus outbreak deals a heavy blow to the economy.

They said this raised the prospect of further debt issuance to make up the income gap as the government boosts spending in Japan, which has the heaviest public debt burden among major economies at more than twice its $5 trillion economy.

"Taking a long-term view, it will be necessary to take a proper look at the fiscal deficit," said Ayako Sera, market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.

Sera said she was worried about the long-term effect of accumulating more public debt, which could raise doubts about the sustainability of Japan's economy.

A finance ministry official attributed April's large year-on-year drop to a one-month delay of the deadline for filing annual tax returns, including for income tax. The delay in the income tax reporting deadline caused receipts of the tax to drop 88.5%.

In April corporate tax receipts slipped 5.0% on the year, while total tax revenue until that month stood at 52.3 trillion yen ($486 billion).

Japan lifted a state of emergency for Tokyo and four remaining areas last week after coronavirus infections slowed as it tries to reopen the economy.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Careers

Campaigning For Diversity In Japan’s Beauty Industry With Priyanka Yoshikawa

Savvy Tokyo

Japan COVID-19 Travel Bans

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #83: No, Japan Will Not Pay For Foreign Tourists to Visit

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Fuji Closed for 2020 Climbing Season

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Reflections of Tokyo During the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Photo Essay

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining