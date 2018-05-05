Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Aso promotes 'quality' infrastructure investment to ADB

MANILA

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso outlined Tokyo's "new vision of quality infrastructure" in comments Saturday to the Asian Development Bank's annual meeting in Manila.

The approach is aimed at fueling a "virtuous cycle of economic development," said Aso, who is also the deputy prime minister of Japan.

"Quality infrastructure investment can sustain inclusive growth through creating positive interactions between...private sector investment, job creation, capacity building, and sustainable borrowing," Aso said.

Accordingly, Japan will place more emphasis on the role of quality infrastructure investment in fostering economic development, he said.

In doing so, it will focus on economic efficiency, environmental and social impact, and resilience against risks, including natural disasters.

It will also emphasize governance, particularly responsible financing and transparency, as important factors, Aso said.

