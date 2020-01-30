Cabinet approves tax reform bills to promote investment

The Japanese cabinet approved bills on a tax reform package for fiscal 2020 on Friday, in an effort to encourage business investments in advanced communications infrastructure and startups with innovative technologies.

The government will submit the bills to the Diet soon, with the aim of having them enacted by the end of March.

The annual tax plan, compiled by the ruling parties in December, will give a 15 percent tax credit to companies that invest in infrastructure for ultrafast 5G mobile networks, such as by building base stations. The measure is intended to promote the spread of the next-generation wireless system.

The government also plans to let companies deduct 25 percent of the investment from their taxable income when big firms put 100 million yen ($917,000) or more into innovative startups, and small and medium-sized firms invest at least 10 million yen in them.

In addition, single parents who have never been married and who have an annual income below 5 million yen will be newly entitled to tax deductions. Currently, parents who are divorced or have had a spouse die qualify for the preferential tax treatment.

Under the tax reform plan, a small-lot, tax-advantaged investment program known as NISA, or the Nippon Individual Savings Account, will be reviewed to prompt more individuals to shift their money to investments from savings.

