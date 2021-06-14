Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Suga cabinet to face no-confidence motion from opposition parties

3 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's cabinet will face a no-confidence motion from opposition parties over its refusal to extend the current Diet session, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, though it is very unlikely to succeed.

The opposition parties plan to submit the motion on Tuesday, Kyodo said, citing Yukio Edano, the leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

The move is almost certain to fail as Suga's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partners hold a majority of seats in the lower house of the Diet.

The opposition has called for extending the Diet session for three months beyond its scheduled last day on Wednesday to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suga has been at a summit of the Group of Seven rich democracies in Britain, where he won support for pressing ahead with the Tokyo Olympics that are due to start next month despite concerns over the pandemic.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Long over due.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

He doesn’t want three more months of questioning. He is busy having a serious of meetings about calling a “snap” election. And the LDP need time to organise the internal factions to decide who gets what. And who is next in line to be PM, family trees need to be verified faction loyalty proven. It’s not as straight forward as asking the people.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

‘The people of Japan’ have continually expressed “No Confidence” over the last year but alas, no one is power has listened.

As of Wednesday, ‘the people’ will be ‘left babbling to themselves even more’…

“The opposition has called for extending the Diet session for three months beyond its scheduled last day on Wednesday to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.” -

… during the big O.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

