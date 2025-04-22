Japan's chief tariff negotiator slammed for MAGA cap photo with Trump

The leader of Japan's main opposition party on Wednesday lambasted the country's chief negotiator on U.S. tariffs for taking a photo with President Donald Trump while wearing a red "Make America Great Again" cap presented to him in Washington.
Economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa, who is responsible for the tariff issue, "crossed a line," said Noda, chief of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, during a one-on-one parliamentary debate with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.
"It looked like tributary diplomacy and sent a very negative message," Noda said, urging Akazawa, a close aide to Ishiba, to have the U.S. side put on a cap reading "Make Japan Great Again" in the next round of negotiations, expected to be held later this month.
Ishiba defended Akazawa, saying, "Given the national interest as a whole, he responded in the best way he could," stressing that he has not questioned the minister's actions as shown in a White House photo, in which he gives a thumbs-up while wearing the red cap.
Akazawa met with Trump last week in the U.S. capital for tariff talks. Amid growing criticism over his donning of a MAGA cap, commonly worn by Trump's supporters at rallies, the minister said during a Diet session that he did so without any "political message."© KYODO
Yrral
A Japanese that is not afraid to.confront Trump Shinju. Oguma
otherworldly
A very dumb article only showing political bias towards the right. Let people do as they wish without fear of being controlled. He probably had no idea what the hat even said.
I'veSeenFootage
Yeah it's hard to wear the MAGA cap without any political message, you big dummy. The cap IS a political message. And that message is: "I am a fascist".
marc laden
US has restored the backbone of that nations with Trump.. China money lickers can cry all day long.. What we need A leader here in Japan who can make " MAKE JAPAN GREAT AGAIN...
Instead to listening to these leftiiess focus on making a strong Japan...
Jay
If a HAT is enough to send you into hysterical convulsions, sorry, you’re emotionally fragile beyond parody.
Why does the sight of a red cap with four letters turn Uber “progressives” into emotional wrecks?
This is pure, unfiltered weakness, crying over headwear while ignoring policy, context, and diplomacy... hey Noda, if a cap wrecks your day, then politics isn’t your thing - try knitting.
Jay
So by that logic, your Che Guevara shirt declares yourself a gulag operator, and that trans rights flag you emblazon on your jacket must mean you detest biological women?
itsonlyrocknroll
Japanese minister says no political message behind MAGA cap photo
https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20250421/p2a/00m/0na/012000c
What was Economic Revitalization Minister Ryosei Akazawa thinking would happen?
Or the "message" such an action would send out?
dbsaiya
Naive, ignorant and completely oblivious to what he did disqualifies Akazawa as a negotiator and Ishiba as a leader for supporting the act. The job was to negotiate down the ridiculous tariffs, not to pose with a cap that has been associated with white nationalists, insurrectionists and fascists.
sakurasuki
So any news about Japanese progress in tariffs deal? Sucking teeth.
deanzaZZR
I saw the photo. Akazawa had a sheepish (embarrassed?) grin on his face. On the positive side he might have picked up an autographed MAGA hat as Trump had a marker in his hand.
Needless to say it's on to the next trade negotiator and hopefully a better one.
Yrral
Marc,Jay, Trump never had a backbone,he catching hell on both side of aisle
TokyoLiving
Wake up Japan..
Have some dignity against those vultures..
Jay
Yrral, as a black man, isn't it time to question why you keep falling for the lies Leftists keeps pushing that you need special privileges, handouts, and lowered expectations to succeed? Why support that sort of soft bigotry against you? They don’t believe in your strength, your ability, or your independence - they just want you dependent on their system so they can keep patting themselves on the back while you stay stuck.
I'veSeenFootage
Trans people don't "detest" biological women. What a silly idea. Your MAGA hat might a little too tight, it's making you very irritable.
Aly Rustom
Akazawa should probably change his name to Asakisa
NZ
and where is that photo?