Consumption tax suspension may not result in lower food prices

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi aims to suspend the country's consumption tax on food to alleviate the pain of persistent inflation, but some experts, drawing on overseas precedents, are questioning whether it will substantially reduce consumer prices.
Some businesses that have not passed on higher import costs driven by the weak yen may also see the tax suspension as providing room for them to do so.
Following its landslide victory in the Feb. 8 general election, the ruling coalition led by Takaichi wants to lift the current 8 percent tax on food for two years.
A cross-party debate began on Friday to hash out the details, with Takaichi aiming to submit legislation as early as this fall to implement the tax suspension.
Japan previously raised the consumption tax rate in 2019 to 10 percent from 8 percent but left the rate on food at 8 percent.
According to a government survey in 2019, 31 of 40 items, including those subject to the lower 8 percent rate, actually saw price hikes.
As households grapple with inflation, small and medium-sized companies that have not passed on higher costs are wary of consumer expectations of cheaper goods.
The National Conference of the Association of Small Business Entrepreneurs, which has around 47,000 business owners across the country, has said it would be "unrealistic" to expect retail prices to fall by 8 percent when the tax is suspended.
"There will be cases in which (businesses) use it to offset rising raw material costs, logistical costs and labor costs that they have absorbed," the body said earlier this month.
Previous tax cuts overseas may offer some lessons for Japan, according to experts.
A 14 percentage point cut in value-added tax for hairdressing services in Finland had only a limited impact between 2007 and 2011, while the suspension of Argentina's 21 percent tax on food products led to an average price drop of 10 percent.
In Portugal, however, the suspension in 2023 of 6 percent tax on some food products was directly reflected in retail prices, according to the experts.
Makoto Hasegawa, an associate professor of finance at Kyoto University, said prices in Portugal were already deflationary at the stage of production and businesses were facing pressure from consumer groups and the media to lower prices.
It remains unclear whether Japan will also see similar results if the tax suspension is implemented, according to Hasegawa.
Hasegawa said the benefits of the suspension for consumers would be muted if prices rise drastically afterward. "It will also impose a burden on businesses if they are prevented from raising prices. Those risks should be considered," Hasegawa said, with the cross-party panel seeking to compile an interim report in the coming months.© KYODO
Newgirlintown
Raise our wages!
KazukoHarmony
Now they tell us.
Monty
Raise our wages!
Yes, that is the point!
The japanese government should force the companies to increase our salary.
sakurasuki
Isn't that obvious, please check rice price
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/business/2025/12/06/average-rice-price-new-high/
https://www.cnbc.com/2025/06/20/japans-core-inflation-hits-highest-level-since-jan-2023-putting-pressure-on-boj-to-raise-rates.html
.
How temporary decrease for tax on food would suppress the doubling rice price?
BigP
Companies keep telling us they cannot lower prices while their owners buy the biggest most expensive Lexus.
Just enforce the 8% drop in price or you lose your Lexus.
MarkX
I find it really hard to believe that there are any companies left who have not raised their prices. Every month we keep hearing two thousand, or 4 thousand product prices will go up this month. We are so lucky that starting today only 700 items will increase. These companies are going to make bank over the tax cut, we won't get any relief, the gov't loses money and has to raise taxes somewhere else. This is what happens when you let populist ideas take over election campaigns!
Mr Kipling
Wow! That's a surprise.... Never saw that coming.... LOL
WoodyLee
Of Course, the majority know that.
You will never get any discount or gift or even donation for free here. Get use to it, everything and anything comes at a price you have to pay one way or another.
smithinjapan
"Some businesses that have not passed on higher import costs driven by the weak yen may also see the tax suspension as providing room for them to do so."
Like we didn't see this coming. Now, for all the clowns who bought into the hype and voted for this government with the tax suspension in mind, set a long timer. Because in two years, when the tax is restarted, the increase in food costs to make up for the lowered costs after the tax suspension aren't about to go down.
While I don't frequent McDonald's or places like it, they've already said they're raising costs again as this suspension goes into place (and that will nullify the suspension completely and STILL add costs).
tora
May??? How wouldn't prices at the cash register drop? Doesn't make sense. More manipulation.
tamanegi
And just like with the turning of the earth a panel will be formed to discuss, gain understanding from the public, urges will be made, time will be wasted as discussions will be held to have further discussions amongst lots of wind sucking and posturing and then it all becomes too mendokusai and totally abandoned by late summer I'd say.
didou
As expected.
It will be a slight price decrease at the start, just for the form and to show good will, then up, and in two years, all prices will be over 10% more expensive than what it is now
Alongfortheride
You also have the option of moving to a country with higher salaries.
OssanAmerica
This is true and was expected. The J-govt must pressure business' to not do this and undermine the whole purpose of the consumption tax suspension.
u_s__reamer
No surprise here: the bizness ethic, as always, is scam if you can. With a little help from friends in government, it's just like taking candy from consumer babies, which is why voters must take their politicians by the scruff of their necks and drag them kicking and screaming to work for them and not for the donor class that feathers their nests of corruption.
IMadeAnAccountJustForThis
This is what would be needed in Japan. Or legislation that punishes companies for not lowering the prices.
Products in Japan seem to get smaller rather raising the price. Which is essentially a price rise. So companies that are 'absorbing the cost' are few and far between.
Would I lie to you?
If you think business won't sneak a few % more into prices, you will be disappointed.
Alt
If removing c.tax, prices stay the same,
what do you think will happen after restoring it?
a. Prices stay the same
b. Prices up +c.tax; effectively increasing prices across the board
dmhondz
So its a marketing strategy? Like when sellers doubles the price of single item and promote Half the Price Sale! or Buy One Take One? Got it.
Ebisugaoka
Who’s got the “fell for it again” award stickers? They need handing out.
Generic Tokyoite
Consumers could also name and shame.
If only there was some kind of database which kept track of food prices in supermarkets. It would become obvious which companies are shafting the general populace.
Namorada
I have been saying this constantly.
Takaichi is wasting time on a nothing burger.
Wages, wages, wages! That is what she should be focusing on.
daito_hak
This is what I have been saying but Japan and Takaichi’s butt kissers are out there downvoting people and coming up with ridiculous BS to defend that measure.
There is no way that in a country like Japan with so much greediness and total absence of protection of the consumers that the price will be reduced with this tax break.
Will_Rendle
OssanAmericaToday 09:28 am JST
Yes, but it won't. The government isn't going to pressure politically useful business owners to do anything. They have the politicians in their pockets.
grc
The fact remains, people voted for the LDP because they changed tack and said they would consider suspending the consumption tax. Arguing the toss now about whether it will work is beside the point - and typically ima-sara
iron man
mmh LDP fault,
Keynesian= Intl value of yen falls =imports get more expensive! U chose to settle in Jpn. but you earn the same.
It's not the gov. it is the corporates whose shareholders demand the divis. So Jpn gov issues fascist instruction to increase all wages. Can anybody explain where the bucks will come from. Kick out all yanks, let jpn families starve. Gov only has no money, only tax income! The businesses have the investing shareholders in their pockets. And the advertising techies. G, R,T, etc, got you all in their pockets, every click 20-30% . thems. throw ur phones away, use shank's pony to do ur shopping, I also always enter shop to buy. Saves a fortune. UR choice, only sharing.