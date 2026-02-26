Japan's cross-party council holds 1st talks to discuss 2-year food tax cut

A cross-party "national council" to discuss Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's pledge to eliminate the tax on food for two years held its first meeting Thursday, although major opposition forces declined to attend.

Takaichi told the meeting she wants the council to come to an interim conclusion before the summer on an envisioned two-year suspension of the 8 percent consumption tax on food and beverages, expressing hope to submit relevant legislation to parliament as soon as possible.

"We aim in particular to reduce the burden on middle- and lower-income earners from taxation, social insurance costs and rising prices," Takaichi told the meeting, adding that integrated reform toward tax deductions "must be advanced as the central issue."

The consumption tax suspension is intended as a provisional step until the planned introduction of income tax deductions with cash handouts to help households feeling the pain of the rising cost of living.

Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party vowed it would enact the tax measures in its campaign for the Feb. 8 House of Representatives election, in which the LDP and its junior coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, won a landslide to gain more than two-thirds of the powerful lower chamber's 465 seats.

Most parties proposed the food tax cut as a key campaign pledge but major opposition parties, such as the Centrist Reform Alliance and the Democratic Party for the People, decided to skip Thursday's talks, apparently out of concern that they might be held jointly responsible if the anti-inflation scheme does not go well, political pundits say.

Amid calls from the other party heads in attendance to make subsequent discussions open, Takaichi told the meeting she intends to continue to call on the absent parties to join the talks.

Economists say the tax cut plan could worsen inflation by sparking demand, while retailers could take advantage of the tax reduction to press ahead with more price hikes to absorb higher input costs.

It remains to be seen how soon the tax reduction can begin and how the tax revenue shortfall will be covered.

Team Mirai, which did not propose a consumption tax cut in its pledges for the lower chamber contest, was the only opposition party to participate in the talks. At the meeting, it pledged to contribute to discussions toward possible deductions while opposing sales tax cuts it said are liable to cause "disruption" to business.

"Rather, if the financial resources (to cut consumption tax) are available, we believe the priority should be to address the burden of social security costs that put a heavy strain on working people," party head Takahiro Anno said.

Social security costs in greying Japan have ballooned as its population has continued to age and birthrates have fallen.

Other opposition forces including the Sanseito party, a rightwing populist group, were effectively excluded, as the ruling bloc only approached parties supportive of the plan for income tax deductions and cash handouts.

Takaichi told a parliamentary session earlier in the day that the discussions will be held "among parties that share a certain level of common understanding," expressing hope to "advance a national debate by involving opposition parties and experts."

© KYODO