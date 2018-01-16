Japan's defense chief criticizes China over submarine near disputed islands

Japan's defense minister criticized China on Monday for sailing an advanced stealthy nuclear submarine close to disputed islands claimed by Japan and China, saying the action had stoked tension.
The submarine, which Japan detected in the East China Sea, was a 110 meter-long Shang-class vessel, which is able to dive deeper and for longer than older boats and is armed with torpedoes and anti-ship missiles, according to the defense ministry.
"Operating a submerged submarine close to another country's territory goes against the norms of international rules," Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera told reporters.
While Chinese surface vessels often operate near Japanese islands on the edge of the East China Sea, the presence of a concealed submarine is viewed as a far more serious threat by Japan, which worries that China is flexing its military muscle in the waters that lead to the western Pacific as it consolidates control over the neighboring South China Sea.
The contested uninhabited islands in the East China Sea are known as the Senkaku in Japan, which controls them, and Diaoyu in China.
The Japanese criticism comes after Asia's two biggest economies had pledged to improve ties.
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, who last week protested against the presence of the submarine and other Chinese navy ships near the disputed islands, described the presence of three Chinese coastguard vessels in the waters on Monday as "regrettable".
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a regular news briefing that he was not aware of the details regarding the submarine, but that China would not accept Japan's"representations" on the issue of the islands.
"The Diaoyu islands and associated islets are China's sovereign territory," he said.
Akie
No other Japanese PM is more stupid than Noda, who nationalized Senkakus. Japan broke it, Japan should fix it. Japan should either give up the claim, or put aside the dispute and let future generations to give it up. It is not in Japan's interest to keep it. There are so many other things to do, big things.
Strangerland
That administration was stuck between a rock and a hard place. If they didn't nationalize the senkakus, a Tokyo governor Ishihara was going to buy it for the metropolitan government. Ishihara was a fierce right-winger, and this could have been even worse.
Akie
Strangerland, I don't buy it. Is it wise for Japan to upset China than the governor ? Noda could simply issue an order to forbid any Japanese to provoke the issue, based on understanding between Japanese and Chinese govts.
Noda should be interrogated on the matter at the court.
Strangerland
What don't you buy? It was a statement of fact, not an opinion.
Midnight Sun Tribe
The CCP will not stop in its aggressions. Japan should hurry up and build an ocean-study institute or some such thing on its islands and invite the local countries to the institute. The evil of the CCP needs to be challenged and hemmed in on all fronts.
Akie
It is an excuse. The fact is that Japan was tricked into an anti China coalition.
Akie
Midnight Sun Tribe, what local countries are you talking about ? Who was your geography teacher ?
Midnight Sun Tribe
South Korea, China, Taiwan, etc.
The CCP is evil and does not represent the Chinese people. Still, I think Japan could invite them along with other democratic nations to an institute built upon Japan's Senkaku Island. It would send a message of peace.
Akie
Midnight Sun Tribe, Taiwan is a part of China, not a country. Besides, what is a legal basis for Japan to build an institution on Senkakus ? There are many ways to send message of peace. Just visit China as a tourist is a good start.
Midnight Sun Tribe
Taiwan is a country. While few nations recognize it, it still is a country. People can play games all they want but the CCP is a dictator, and a dictatorship is not a legitimate form of government. Taiwan is a functioning democracy. And still, both should be invited to Japan's institute on its Senkaku islands to study and advance the interests of the ocean.
Akie
Midnight Sun Tribe, Which law says that if you can play a game, then you are a country? If CCP is not legitimate, then UN isn't either. Okinawa people can play games, is it a country ?
Midnight Sun Tribe
"Play games" means people can pretend that reality is not reality, but their games do not change reality. Taiwan is a country with its own army, president, democratic government, and it deals with the whole of the world on its own. The Senkaku Islands are Japanese and Japan should build a nice little ocean insitute there and invite everyone over for a party.
Akie
Midnight Sun Tribe, Not even Abe would recognize Taiwan as a country. Forget your whole of the world. Taiwan people are Chinese people, with Chinese genes, with Chinese traits. Go to a doctor to check it out.
Strangerland
Taiwan is a country. The Chinese just don't want to admit it.
bjohnson23
Nobody stopped the expansion of man made island building by China, so why should Japan stop or be stopped by building on the islands. Japan should force its own right and hand by taking on the CCP directly as it did in the old days...Enough of the talking and time to start building. Otherwise give them up. It's put up or shut up time.
Akie
Strangerland, Taiwan wasn't a country even under Japanese occupation. Japan returned it back to China at the end of WW2. Taiwan has a govt, but that govt isn't a representative of majority of Chinese population. Under current Taiwan govt's constitution, Taiwan isn't a country, just a province of China. If Taiwan claims herself as a democratic govt, then she should respect majority Chinese views. In fact, Taiwan current govt fails the test.
Strangerland
I can't comment on that one way or the other, but what I can comment on is that Taiwan is a country. It is not run by China, it has its own economy, own government, and own people.
China just does't want to admit that.
Tahoochi
Honestly, Japan needs to grow up. If China hasn't done anything illegal, then let it go. This type of bickering is endless, and detrimental to the relationship. When will Japan be able to show the world that it can be more mature than China, or even South Korea for that matter?