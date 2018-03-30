Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan's defense chief welcomes resumption of U.S.-South Korea military drills

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's defense chief welcomed on Friday the planned resumption of U.S.-South Korean joint military exercises, saying the annual drill set to start on Sunday would add pressure on North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons program.

"It's our understanding that the exercises will be of a similar scale to past years. In order to make North Korea respond properly, they play an important role," Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said at a regular news briefing.

The one-month Foal Eagle field exercise is scheduled to begin on Sunday, with the computer-simulated Key Resolve drill to be held for two weeks starting in mid-April. Around 24,000 U.S. troops and 300,000 South Korean personnel will take part in the exercises, according to the Pentagon.

The resumption of the joint training comes after Seoul and Washington said in January they would delay the exercises because of the Winter Olympics held in South Korea in February.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Pocket Shelter App

Download now!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Health & Beauty

5 Japanese Beauty Queens To Follow On YouTube

Savvy Tokyo

Vegan in Japan: 4 Veg-Friendly Eateries in Kamakura

GaijinPot Blog

Business Organizations

Italian festival in Tokyo: Italia, amore mio! April 21-22

Insight Japan Today

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Shrines

Kunozan Toshogu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

10% Discount Off Entry to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 31-Apr 1

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Kuroe

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo