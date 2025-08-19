 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: SAHA EXPO Defence & Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul
A Bayraktar Akinci unmanned combat drone is pictured at SAHA EXPO Defense & Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul, Turkey. Image: Reuters/Umit Bektas
politics

Japan's defense minister discusses military cooperation, drones on Turkey visit

0 Comments
ANKARA

Japan's defense minister discussed defense industry cooperation and possible purchases of Turkish-made drones during a visit to Ankara on Tuesday, as Tokyo expands the role of unmanned systems in its armed forces.

Gen Nakatani is the first Japanese defense minister to make an official trip to Turkey, a NATO member country that is keen to expand economic and other ties beyond Europe and the Middle East. Turkey and Japan are both U.S. allies.

Ahead of the visit, a diplomatic source in Ankara said the two countries' defense ministers would "discuss ways to expand cooperation on defense equipment and technology and exchange views on regional developments". They also aim to increase contacts between the Turkish Armed Forces and Japan's Self-Defense Forces at unit level, the source said.

Nakatani will also visit Istanbul on Wednesday and tour defense companies and facilities, including Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS), navy shipyards and drone-maker Baykar, a Turkish Defense Ministry official said.

"Defense industry cooperation will be on the agenda..." the official said. "They will hold inspections regarding drones, but an agreement is not expected. It is too early for an agreement."

Turkey-backed firms have supplied drones to several countries, including Ukraine, while Japan is preparing to expand the use of unmanned aerial vehicles across its ground, air and naval forces.

Japan is considering Turkish drones among potential options as part of this effort, the diplomatic source said.

Defense Minister Yasar Guler said after his meeting with Nakatani that Turkey wanted to increase defense industry and military cooperation with Japan, his office said in a readout.

Turkey and Japan have both condemned Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, though Ankara has maintained cordial relations with Moscow and has not joined Western economic sanctions against it.

Nakatani's visit to Turkey is part of a regional tour from August 17–22 that also includes stops in Djibouti and Jordan.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including property buying procedures, financing options and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on September 9, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Oshima

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Jiko Bukken: Would You Live In A Stigmatized Property?

Savvy Tokyo

JR KAIRI Train

GaijinPot Travel

Inujima

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Washing Machines & Dryers

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Baby Naming As An International Family in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Coolest Art Workshop? Try Risograph Printing in Harajuku

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Things To Keep In Mind Before Marrying A Japanese Salaryman

Savvy Tokyo

Tottori Nijisseiki Pear Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Food

Chinese Food in Tokyo: From American-Style To Authentic Classics

Savvy Tokyo

How Do You Get Rid of Cockroaches in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Ogijima

GaijinPot Travel