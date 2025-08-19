Japan's defense minister discusses military cooperation, drones on Turkey visit

Japan's defense minister discussed defense industry cooperation and possible purchases of Turkish-made drones during a visit to Ankara on Tuesday, as Tokyo expands the role of unmanned systems in its armed forces.

Gen Nakatani is the first Japanese defense minister to make an official trip to Turkey, a NATO member country that is keen to expand economic and other ties beyond Europe and the Middle East. Turkey and Japan are both U.S. allies.

Ahead of the visit, a diplomatic source in Ankara said the two countries' defense ministers would "discuss ways to expand cooperation on defense equipment and technology and exchange views on regional developments". They also aim to increase contacts between the Turkish Armed Forces and Japan's Self-Defense Forces at unit level, the source said.

Nakatani will also visit Istanbul on Wednesday and tour defense companies and facilities, including Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS), navy shipyards and drone-maker Baykar, a Turkish Defense Ministry official said.

"Defense industry cooperation will be on the agenda..." the official said. "They will hold inspections regarding drones, but an agreement is not expected. It is too early for an agreement."

Turkey-backed firms have supplied drones to several countries, including Ukraine, while Japan is preparing to expand the use of unmanned aerial vehicles across its ground, air and naval forces.

Japan is considering Turkish drones among potential options as part of this effort, the diplomatic source said.

Defense Minister Yasar Guler said after his meeting with Nakatani that Turkey wanted to increase defense industry and military cooperation with Japan, his office said in a readout.

Turkey and Japan have both condemned Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, though Ankara has maintained cordial relations with Moscow and has not joined Western economic sanctions against it.

Nakatani's visit to Turkey is part of a regional tour from August 17–22 that also includes stops in Djibouti and Jordan.

