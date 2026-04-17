 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/DancingMan
politics

Japan's defense budget to reach 1.9% of GDP in fiscal 2026

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's initial budget for defense spending and related costs for fiscal 2026 totaled about 10.6 trillion yen ($66.5 billion), equivalent to roughly 1.9 percent of its 2022 gross domestic product, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Friday.

Japan has set a goal of raising defense spending and related costs to 2 percent of GDP by fiscal 2027 in a notable shift from its long-standing practice of keeping defense spending around 1 percent of GDP amid growing security challenges from countries such as China and North Korea.

Using projected GDP for fiscal 2026, the ratio would stand at around 1.5 percent, Koizumi added while speaking to reporters.

Under its three key security documents adopted in late 2022, the Japanese government outlined plans to spend about 43 trillion yen on defense over the five years through 2027.

An extra budget enacted last December, including 1.7 trillion yen for security and diplomacy, allowed Japan to meet the 2 percent target two years ahead of schedule under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, a security hawk who took office in October.

The initial defense budget has climbed steadily, reaching about 1.4 percent of GDP in fiscal 2023, 1.6 percent in fiscal 2024 and 1.8 percent in fiscal 2025, when calculated with fiscal 2022 GDP.

Koizumi said it is appropriate to compare annual defense spending using fiscal 2022 GDP as a baseline, as that was the reference year when the current set of security documents was compiled.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Real Connections Networking Party

April 23 (Thurs) from 7pm to 9:30pm at PACHO CRAFT BEER TACOS in Akasaka. Join us for casual networking, house-made tacos and free flowing drinks! Limited seats remaining.

Ticket sales close April 20. Get your ticket today!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hirosaki City Apple Park

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For April 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Demon Island: Exploring Megijima in Japan’s Seto Inland Sea

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Startup Visa (2026): How to Start a Business in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Takami Village

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Tomioka Silk Mill: An Easy Day Trip to Gunma

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Kichijoji: Tokyo’s Most Livable Neighborhood

Savvy Tokyo

Mii-dera Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Cheap Gyms in Tokyo: 10 Budget Options

GaijinPot Blog

New Rules for Language Students in Japan From 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hafu: “Foreign Passports This Way” and Other Everyday Moments in Japan

Savvy Tokyo