Diet discusses steps for lawmakers with severe disabilities

Japan's upper house steering committee discussed Thursday how to accommodate two newly elected lawmakers with severe physical disabilities in parliament.

Yasuhiko Funago, 61, with Lou Gehrig's disease, and 54-year-old Eiko Kimura, who has cerebral palsy, won their seats in Sunday's upper house election after both running as candidates for Reiwa Shinsengumi, a political group founded in April by an actor-turned-lawmaker to challenge the establishment and status quo.

The committee of the House of Councillors is tasked with looking for ways to make sure they can participate fully in lawmaking sessions, including modifications inside the Diet building and new procedural rules.

Taro Yamamoto, leader of the anti-establishment party, has said, "The political process in the Diet will not be determined only by healthy people anymore."

Past accommodations by the Diet included documents in Braille for lawmakers with weak eyesight. When Eita Yashiro, 82, elected to the upper house in 1977, became wheelchair bound, a slope was installed and a seat taken out to ensure he could participate in sessions. Ramps and multipurpose restrooms are now par for the course.

But Funago and Kimura's disabilities are considered more severe than those that came before them.

"Both of them are Diet members elected by the people. We are going to make the best support system we can so they will be able to be fully active," a senior upper house official said.

Funago, who has had no limb mobility since 2008, depends on a special sensor that detects his biting moves to control a computer to communicate. During his campaign, the vice president of a nursing business depended on someone to read his speeches.

He and Kimura, who has had cerebral palsy since she was 8 months old and also has limited physical mobility, both depend on caregivers to get around.

Their wheelchairs are larger than conventional ones, possibly necessitating some modifications to committee rooms and other places in the Diet building.

Neither has the capacity to press voting buttons, meaning someone else may need to do so.

The Diet has never been faced with the prospect of allowing caregivers to step in, and the steering committee will have to consider possible new rules.

"Until this point, no one had thought that people with severe physical disabilities would become politicians," said Sae Okura, an assistant professor of politics at Mie University.

"In terms of creating policies for diverse people, both (of them) being elected is extremely meaningful in both practical and symbolic terms," she added.

