Diet session to be extended until July 22

The current ordinary session of the Diet will be extended until July 22.

The Diet decided Wednesday to extend its current ordinary session until July 22, with ruling parties trying to ensure the passage of contentious bills allowing the opening of casinos and labor reform during the period.

The extension of 32 days was approved by the more powerful lower house of the Diet by members of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling party and its smaller coalition partner Komeito, amid objections from a large majority of opposition parties.

The ordinary session will be extended for the first time since 2015, when lawmakers had deliberations on the controversial security legislation that was subsequently enacted to expand the role of the Self-Defense Forces overseas.

The extension was approved after an agreement on the period during a meeting in the morning between Abe, who heads the Liberal Democratic Party, and Komeito chief Natsuo Yamaguchi.

By prolonging the current 150-day session beyond its final day on Wednesday, the ruling coalition seeks to secure the passage of bills it regards as particularly important, including one that will authorize the opening of casinos in Japan.

In addition to the so-called casino legislation that cleared the lower house on Tuesday, Abe has regarded a bill on labor reform aimed at tackling Japan's culture of overwork as the most important agenda item in the current session.

Opposition lawmakers, who plan to step up their offensive against the ruling parties in the event of the extension, claim the planned reform would lead to an increase in the number of cases of karoshi, or death by overwork.

Under the scheme, skilled professional workers with high wages will be exempted from working-hour regulations.

During the extended session, the ruling coalition also aim at passing a bill to revise the public office election law, which will add six seats to the 242-seat upper house to reduce vote weight disparities in the run-up to the next election in the summer of 2019.

