Diet ends regular session with next general election in focus

Japan's parliament wrapped up its 150-day regular session Wednesday, with attention turning to when Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will dissolve the lower house after he decided against doing so while the chamber was still sitting.

Key legislation the ruling bloc comprising Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito has had enacted during the Diet's main session of the year included a law to fund a substantial expansion of defense spending.

Out of 60 bills submitted by the government to the Diet, 58, including one to revise the immigration and refugee law, were enacted into legislation during the session, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a news conference in the morning.

In a major shift in energy policy, the Diet approved a bill to allow nuclear reactors to operate beyond the current limit of 60 years, despite lingering safety concerns.

In addition to government-sponsored bills, legislation aimed at promoting the understanding of the LGBT community, jointly submitted by the ruling camp and two conservative-leaning opposition parties, was also enacted.

On Friday, the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan tabled a no-confidence motion against Kishida's cabinet, claiming it failed to explain how it would fund important policies, including a plan to address Japan's rapidly declining birthrate. The motion was voted down in the House of Representatives.

Speculation had been rife that Kishida would dissolve the lower house for a snap election by the end of the Diet session on the back of a recovery in his cabinet's approval ratings after he hosted the Group of Seven summit in May, but he ruled it out on Thursday.

But support for his cabinet has slipped back recently due partly to revelations of the government's mishandlings of the My Number national identification card system, stirring public fears about privacy violations.

A Kyodo News survey conducted over the weekend showed the approval rating for Kishida's cabinet plunged to 40.8 percent from 47.0 percent in late May.

Facing a spate of registration errors and other problems related to the My Number system, the government on Wednesday set up a headquarters to prevent further trouble and to dispel public anxiety.

Kishida may have his eye on a dissolution during an extraordinary parliamentary session likely to be held in fall, political experts say.

Before an election, Kishida, possibly in the summer, is likely to reshuffle his cabinet -- an approach often taken by premiers to present fresh faces to the public before going to the polls.

After the conclusion of the Diet session, Kishida is also likely to concentrate on diplomatic activities in a bid to boost his popularity, experts say. He has pledged to build stable ties with China and lay the groundwork to realize a summit with North Korea.

