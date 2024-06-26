 Japan Today
Digital minister Taro Kono. Image: Reuters File
politics

Japan's Digital Minister Kono intends to run in LDP leadership race

5 Comments
TOKYO

Digital Minister Taro Kono has informed a heavyweight of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party that he intends to run in its presidential race in September, aiming to become Japan's next prime minister, a source close to the matter said Thursday.

Kono, known as an outspoken lawmaker, conveyed his intention to LDP Vice President Taro Aso, a former prime minister who heads an intraparty group that the minister belongs to, during a dinner meeting on Wednesday, the source said.

Speaking to reporters about the matter on Thursday, Kono, a reform-minded maverick and social media-savvy member within the conservative LDP, said, "Who? Which Mr. Kono?" He added, "I have never disclosed what I discussed over dinner. That's an interesting novel."

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, 66, has indicated his willingness to be reelected as the LDP's president. If Kono, 61, runs, it would be a rare case of a minister challenging an incumbent head of the Cabinet in the ruling party's presidential election.

As the approval ratings for Kishida's Cabinet have plummeted to their lowest levels since its launch in October 2021, due largely to his handling of a slush funds scandal, calls within the LDP for him not to seek reelection have been growing.

Kono, a ninth-term House of Representatives lawmaker, has held key posts such as foreign minister. In the 2021 LDP presidential race, Kono, backed by then Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga who had decided not to run again, lost to Kishida in the second-round runoff.

5 Comments
Round and round we go, the musical chair of being PM at least once. Come one come all have a try!

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

Absolute arrogant twerp who blocks anyone from his Twitter account if they don't agree with him.

He has nothing but contempt towards the average Japanese citizen.

Being a voter in Japan is really akin to being between a rock and a hard place.

Having said that I would rather him than Sanae Takaichi or the other looney tune.

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

Kono Taro, according to his wishes.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

If Kono, 61, runs, it would be a rare case of a minister challenging an incumbent head of the Cabinet in the ruling party's presidential election.

Finally, a sensible human being not afraid of next-generation advancements.

We most certainly don’t need the gaffe-prone, backward-thinking Yoko Kamikawa (“How can we women call ourselves women without giving birth.”).

Kono’s not afraid to be his own forward-thinking man. In fact, he’s about as close to an Obama-like transition that Japan can get at the moment.

And his decision to challenge Kishida and the establishment definitely shows he’s got balls!

4 ( +6 / -2 )

I don’t know much about him (an advantage?) but I I hope the “My Number” rollout isn’t a preview of what a Konno-led government would look like.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

It would be cool to have a Georgetown grad fluent in English as PM of Japan.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I hope the “My Number” rollout isn’t a preview of what a Konno-led government would look like.

I hope it is.

Only two years after its introduction (2023), approximately 91.36 million My Number cards had been issued, covering about 72.8% of all citizens in Japan.

Starting in 2025, My Number cards will be available in Apple Wallet.

Who else in the Japanese Cabinet is getting these things done?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

