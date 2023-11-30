Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's ex-Foreign Minister Maehara to form new party

TOKYO

Former Japanese Foreign Minister Seiji Maehara said Thursday that he has decided to leave the opposition Democratic Party for the People, which has recently moved closer to the ruling bloc, to form a new force in parliament.

Maehara, who was also transport minister in an earlier government led by the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan, served as deputy chief of the labor union-backed DPP. He was defeated by Yuichiro Tamaki in the party's leadership race in September.

During the leadership election, the 10-term House of Representatives lawmaker lambasted Tamaki for trying to align too closely with the ruling camp led by the Liberal Democratic Party of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

On Wednesday, the DPP voted in favor of a supplementary budget for the fiscal year through March 2024 aimed at financing the latest economic stimulus package advocated by the Kishida government.

Maehara said at a press conference on Thursday that House of Councillors lawmaker Yukiko Kada, an anti-nuclear former governor of Shiga Prefecture in western Japan, and three other lawmakers will join the new force.

The DPJ, the predecessor party of the DPP and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, was in power between 2009 and 2012.

