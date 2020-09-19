Abe tweets that he has visited Yasukuni Shrine

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he has visited a shrine viewed by China and both Koreas as a symbol of wartime aggression.
Abe's visit Saturday, which he announced in a tweet, comes days after his resignation. It is his first visit in nearly seven years.
Abe said on Twitter that he visited the Yasukuni Shrine “and reported to the souls of the war dead” that he'd resigned as prime minister.
The shrine is controversial with Japan's neighbors because it honors convicted war criminals among the millions of other Japanese who died in World War II.
The visit will likely be harshly criticized in both South Korea and China.
BurakuminDes
The ghosts of war criminals will be happy their biggest fan is back!
cracaphat
How lonely he must feel needing to tweet that.Your time is thankfully up.Good riddance to scandalous rubbish.
skotmanforyou
What's wrong with Japanese politicians? Can't he just visit the place and keep his mouth shut? Why do they always have to do/say stupid things and later apologize for it? This weekend the newspapers in Korea and China will be full of it and on Monday he will tweet an apology. They gotta learn to keep their mouth shut. Nobody cares about what you do in your private time
Bob Fosse
Stay home, play with your dog. Times up old man.
cracaphat
Jack
Why do people feel like their own countries are innocent of any kind of aggression? The West? China? Oh, please.
Let him visit Yasukuni if he wants to.
No one also cares about your opinion regarding the old man, as you said.
BackpackingNepal
If any news After anyone's retirement, we don't need to be excited. Just take it as a Pandora's box.
cracaphat
Except you, since you had to say something.
trinklets2
I'm one with Jack. For being the head for around 8 yrs must be something. We must give respect for that alone. Don't know much about Nihonggo but whenever I see him being grilled in the Parliament during session, it takes a lot of guts facing different people watching his every word and moves. He's now a private person and he's twitting on his own account and there are still bashers. Envious folks! Just because he can have what he wants while we are toiling and yet we can't have what he has? Enough folks!
itsonlyrocknroll
Politically unnecessary, this is a personal matter, why provoke controversy, waking up the neighbours, by drawing attention to the years disputatious fakary sending gifts?.
GW
What an embarrassment this fool is, an now we can confirm, what most already knew, that he was lying whenever he spoke about WWII (especially when in the US!) about sex slaves etc. Little abe was all about trying to please his grandad who was basically a war criminal, makes you wonder how much Japan has learned from WWII, clearly no where near enough sadly!