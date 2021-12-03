Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Extra Diet session to run through Dec 21

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's ruling and opposition parties agreed Friday to hold an extraordinary Diet session for 16 days from Monday through Dec 21, during which Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will make a policy speech and face questioning by lawmakers.

Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party had proposed a session through Dec. 17 but the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and other parties refused, arguing that 12 days would not provide enough time for sufficient debate.

During the session, Kishida's government is seeking to pass a record 36 trillion yen ($318 billion) supplementary budget for fiscal 2021 to fund a stimulus package to help the Japanese economy recover from the fallout of the novel coronavirus pandemic. It includes a 100,000 yen handout to certain households for every child aged 18 or younger.

Other issues expected to be taken up during the session include the passing of a legal revision to maintain a 20 percent cut in lawmakers' expenses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kishida will also face questions from leaders of each party, including the CDPJ's new leader, Kenta Izumi.

Izumi was elected as the party's new leader on Tuesday after his predecessor Yukio Edano stepped down over a humiliating loss in the House of Representatives election in October, when voters gave Kishida's LDP and its coalition ally Komeito a comfortable majority in the powerful lower chamber of parliament.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Are Our Relationships Okay?’

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Foreign Culture Theme Parks In Japan You Must Visit

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

What It’s Like Working in an Izakaya in Hokkaido 

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Exploring Japan through kid’s games

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Celebrate Motherhood and New Life with Kimono Maternity and Newborn Photography

Savvy Tokyo

School Events

2021 Winter Events at Laurus International School

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Kid-Friendly Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Ho, Ho, Hotei: The Japanese Santa Claus

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #157: Back To Office Blues

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Winter Illuminations 2021-2022

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Savvy Tokyo