Extra Diet session to run through Dec 21

Japan's ruling and opposition parties agreed Friday to hold an extraordinary Diet session for 16 days from Monday through Dec 21, during which Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will make a policy speech and face questioning by lawmakers.

Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party had proposed a session through Dec. 17 but the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and other parties refused, arguing that 12 days would not provide enough time for sufficient debate.

During the session, Kishida's government is seeking to pass a record 36 trillion yen ($318 billion) supplementary budget for fiscal 2021 to fund a stimulus package to help the Japanese economy recover from the fallout of the novel coronavirus pandemic. It includes a 100,000 yen handout to certain households for every child aged 18 or younger.

Other issues expected to be taken up during the session include the passing of a legal revision to maintain a 20 percent cut in lawmakers' expenses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kishida will also face questions from leaders of each party, including the CDPJ's new leader, Kenta Izumi.

Izumi was elected as the party's new leader on Tuesday after his predecessor Yukio Edano stepped down over a humiliating loss in the House of Representatives election in October, when voters gave Kishida's LDP and its coalition ally Komeito a comfortable majority in the powerful lower chamber of parliament.

