Japan's extraordinary Diet session begins; economic package in focus

The Diet convened an extraordinary session on Friday, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government aiming to ensure the passage of a planned supplementary budget to fund a new economic package to tackle rising prices.

During the Diet session through Dec 13, opposition parties are expected to grill Kishida over the effectiveness of the stimulus package that his administration intends to finalize on Nov 2 for submission to the assembly.

The opposition parties are also expected to question several new ministers, who assumed their posts in a cabinet reshuffle in September, about their gaffes and the alleged misuse of political funds.

The extraordinary parliamentary session kicked off as the approval ratings of Kishida's government have dropped to their lowest levels since he took office in October 2021, partly due to its handling of recent cost-push inflation.

By-elections will be held Sunday to fill two vacant seats in the Diet. Kishida is scheduled to deliver a policy speech on Monday and then take questions from the representatives of each party from the following day.

While the ruling Liberal Democratic Party had proposed that Kishida's policy speech should be made on the first day of the session in accordance with custom, the opposition bloc objected, saying he could use the opportunity to make a pitch to voters before the by-elections.

The Kishida administration is aiming to submit 10 new bills during the session, including one that would legalize the use of medical products made from cannabis to treat epilepsy and other diseases, which are permitted in the United States and other nations.

On Friday, the House of Representatives approved the nomination of former Finance Minister Fukushiro Nukaga as speaker of the lower chamber, replacing Hiroyuki Hosoda, who resigned due to health problems.

Hosoda had faced criticism over his ties with the controversial Unification Church and accusations of sexual harassment.

Last week, Kishida's government requested a court order to revoke the religious corporation status and tax benefits of the Japanese branch of the organization, known for collecting massive donations.

Some opposition parties have proposed bills to prevent the Japanese affiliate of the Unification Church from concealing its assets or transferring them overseas to ensure it can provide compensation to its victims.

© KYODO