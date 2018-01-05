Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, right, shakes hands with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday. Photo: Press Information Department via AP
politics

Kono assures Pakistan of cooperation

ISLAMABAD

Japan's foreign minister has assured Pakistan of his country's cooperation with Islamabad on the subject of security and counter terrorism efforts.

During a two-day visit, Taro Kono met with Pakistani army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the military's headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

A military statement on Thursday says Kono was briefed on Pakistan's war on terror and contributions toward regional peace.

It said the Japanese minister expressed appreciation of Pakistan's efforts toward regional peace and stability and assured his hosts that Tokyo looks forward to enhancing its security cooperation with Pakistan, especially in the field of counter terrorism.

Kono was also to meet with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abasi, Foreign Minister Khwaja Asif and other officials during his visit.

