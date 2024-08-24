 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa Image: AP file
politics

Japan's Foreign Minister Kamikawa to run in LDP leadership race

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Sunday that she has received support from over 20 lawmakers to run in the Sept 27 presidential election of the ruling party to choose a successor to outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Kamikawa, 71, has been regarded as one of the frontrunners to become Japan's first female prime minister since her appointment as the nation's top diplomat in September 2023. She was a member of the Liberal Democratic Party's faction formerly led by Kishida.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, who was also a member of the Kishida faction, is also eager to run, sources close to him said, adding that the top government spokesman is considering formally announcing his bid as early as Tuesday.

The presidential race will take place after Kishida's sudden announcement that he will not seek reelection as LDP leader, taking responsibility for a slush funds scandal unveiled late last year that has significantly eroded public trust in politics.

While the political funds scandal has driven support rates down for the ruling party, expectations are growing that the new LDP leader may dissolve the House of Representatives for a snap election shortly after becoming prime minister, possibly in October.

So far, more than 10 LDP lawmakers have expressed their willingness to enter the leadership race, with former Economic Security Minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 49, and former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, 67, having declared their candidacies.

To run in the presidential election, a candidate must be recommended by at least 20 LDP lawmakers.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

1 Comment
Login to comment

As a Blinken Acolyte she just may be cancelled.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Families

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Win a 2-Night VIP Stay at The Hilton Niseko Village in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

etSETOra Vintage Train

GaijinPot Travel

Yohtaka Andon Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Okinawa Zento Eisa Festival

GaijinPot Travel

10 Ways Kinosaki Onsen Makes The Best Girl’s Trip

Savvy Tokyo

What is the Worst Train Station in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Sexism and Culture: Japan’s Obsession With Kawaii

Savvy Tokyo

Airvisa: Simplifying Online Visa Renewals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Omagari Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo