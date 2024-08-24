Japan's Foreign Minister Kamikawa to run in LDP leadership race

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Sunday that she has received support from over 20 lawmakers to run in the Sept 27 presidential election of the ruling party to choose a successor to outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Kamikawa, 71, has been regarded as one of the frontrunners to become Japan's first female prime minister since her appointment as the nation's top diplomat in September 2023. She was a member of the Liberal Democratic Party's faction formerly led by Kishida.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, who was also a member of the Kishida faction, is also eager to run, sources close to him said, adding that the top government spokesman is considering formally announcing his bid as early as Tuesday.

The presidential race will take place after Kishida's sudden announcement that he will not seek reelection as LDP leader, taking responsibility for a slush funds scandal unveiled late last year that has significantly eroded public trust in politics.

While the political funds scandal has driven support rates down for the ruling party, expectations are growing that the new LDP leader may dissolve the House of Representatives for a snap election shortly after becoming prime minister, possibly in October.

So far, more than 10 LDP lawmakers have expressed their willingness to enter the leadership race, with former Economic Security Minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 49, and former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, 67, having declared their candidacies.

To run in the presidential election, a candidate must be recommended by at least 20 LDP lawmakers.

