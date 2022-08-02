Japan's foreign minister to attend ASEAN talks in Phnom Penh

A security staff walks in front of the ASEAN logo at a hotel where the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (55th AMM) is taking place in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Tuesday. Southeast Asian foreign ministers are gathering in the Cambodian capital for meetings addressing persisting violence in Myanmar and other issues, joined by top diplomats from the United States, China, Russia and other world powers amid tensions over the invasion of Ukraine and concerns over Beijing's growing ambitions in the region.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday he will visit Phnom Penh later this week to attend a series of Association of Southeast Asian Nations-related meetings.

Hayashi said he will detail Japan's policies on international and regional affairs, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and issues over the East and South China seas amid Beijing's growing maritime assertiveness, in the meetings on Thursday and Friday.

The gatherings include the ASEAN Regional Forum, a 27-member regional security forum also involving the United States, China, Russia and North Korea, and a foreign ministerial session of the East Asia Summit, both of which are set to take place on Friday.

"ASEAN is a long-standing close partner for Japan, and the key to realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific, so Japan will aim to beef up collaboration with related nations," Hayashi told a press conference in Tokyo.

Promoted by Japan and the United States, the vision is widely seen as a counter to China's increasing military and economic clout in the region.

During his stay in Cambodia from Wednesday through Saturday, Hayashi is also arranging to have bilateral meetings with Chinese and South Korean foreign ministers Wang Yi and Park Jin, respectively, as well as trilateral talks with his U.S. and Australian counterparts, according to Japanese government sources.

The meetings come amid an intensifying confrontation between Russia and Western nations over the war in Ukraine, as Washington, Tokyo and like-minded nations continue to impose severe economic sanctions on Moscow. China has not joined international efforts to isolate Russia.

The 10 members of ASEAN have had mixed responses to the Russian attack on Ukraine, with Singapore the only nation to join the G-7 countries of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, plus the European Union, in imposing sanctions.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will reportedly visit the Cambodian capital to join the ministerial gatherings, but Hayashi has no plan to hold one-on-one talks with him, according to the sources.

North Korea's missile and nuclear threat and the situation in junta-controlled Myanmar since a coup in February last year are also expected to be addressed in the upcoming gatherings, Hayashi said.

U.S.-China tensions are also growing after Taiwanese media reported U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plan to visit to meet President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday during the U.S. speaker's tour of East Asia.

ASEAN consists of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

