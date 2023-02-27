Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan's foreign minister to skip G20 in India due to Diet session

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will likely skip a meeting with his Group of 20 counterparts in India this week due to a scheduling conflict with a Diet session, a ruling party source said Monday.

Hayashi hoped to join the two-day G20 foreign ministerial gathering from Wednesday, as Japan is slated to host a Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in May amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Hayashi must attend a parliamentary session later this week for a fiscal 2023 budget, a senior member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said. It is customary for all ministers to participate in the session.

A government official of India, which holds the G20 presidency in 2023, said Hayashi's absence is "unbelievable" because New Delhi sees collaboration between the G7 and the G20 vital for addressing the Ukraine crisis and other global challenges.

A senior vice foreign minister is planning to participate in the New Delhi meeting on Hayashi's behalf, according to Japanese government sources.

Hayashi had regarded the G20 gathering as an opportunity to pave the way for the success of the G7 summit, the sources said, adding he had arranged some bilateral talks with top diplomats from other nations.

The G20 groups Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

foreign minister to skip G20 in India due to Diet session

The world doesn't need another preach about New capitalism from greying country that its economy in constant decline, Japan became less attractive and significant in global stage anyway.

https://www.intereconomics.eu/contents/year/2019/number/5/article/japanese-economy-two-lost-decades-and-how-many-more.html

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Japanese Art Through The Centuries

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Ume: Japan’s Most Beautiful Early Spring Blossoms

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Artists Who Deserve Your Attention

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Popular Neighborhoods to Visit in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Feb. 27-Mar. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo Daibutsu

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Egg-flation, War and The Rising Price of Eggs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Taikodani Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

An Introduction to Japanese Buckwheat Noodles

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

5 Snow Day Trips From Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Hiruzen Kogen Highlands

GaijinPot Travel