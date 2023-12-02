Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Ukraine
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi listens to Poland's Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau speaking to the media, following their talks on regional security and support for Ukraine at Poland's Foreign Ministry in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday. Photo: AP/Czarek Sokolowski
politics

Foreign minister Hayashi visits Ukraine with business leaders to discuss reconstruction

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, accompanied by a number of business leaders, visited Ukraine on Saturday for talks with his counterpart to show support for the war-torn country and emphasize his country's backing of sanctions against Russia, the Japanese foreign ministry said in a statement.

Hayashi, who had been on a tour of the Middle East and Poland earlier this week, met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv. This is his first visit since the war began over a year ago.

His visit comes six months after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's trip to Ukraine.

Hayashi is also set to visit Bucha, one of the hardest-hit towns on the outskirts of Kyiv, said a Japanese foreign ministry official.

He also said Hayashi will convey Japan’s determination to support Ukraine’s economic recovery and reconstruction from the damages of war “from a uniquely Japanese perspective” through cooperation between the public and private sectors.

Tokyo plans to host a Japan-Ukraine conference aimed at economic reconstruction of the war-ravaged country sometime at the end of this year or early next year.

The foreign minister is bringing along a delegation of Japanese business representatives, including Rakuten Group CEO Hiroshi Mikitani and Teppei Sakano, president of a medical equipment maker Allm Co., the official said.

The business delegation aims to assess the situation in Ukraine on the ground and communicate with the Ukrainian side about its reconstruction needs, the ministry said.

Japan donated more than $7 billion to Ukraine, mostly for humanitarian assistance, and military equipment limited to non-lethal weapons because of the legal limitations under the Japanese pacifist Constitution.

Kishida visited Ukraine in late March, as the last G7 leader to do so ahead of the summit in May he hosted in Hiroshima, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s last-minute appearance dominated attention.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

visits Ukraine with business leaders to discuss reconstruction

So Ukraine now means business for Japan, it's no more about humanitarian anymore.

https://www.eastasiaforum.org/2016/07/21/japanese-foreign-aid-whats-in-it-for-japan/

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japan donated more than $7 billion to Ukraine

Money that should have been spend here in Japan. MY money. The money of all the working citizens and residents of Japan, and no vote whatsoever on where it goes.

And reconstruction sounds nice, but the truth is, this is just a business opportunity by the elites, created by the elites, that will enrich the elites upon the bones and guts of innocent Ukranians, Russians and residents of Donbas.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

