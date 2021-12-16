Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Foreign Ministry to create post for Taiwan-related issues

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's Foreign Ministry said Friday it will create the post of a senior official who will exclusively deal with issues related to Taiwan as tensions between the self-ruled democratic island and China escalate.

The creation of the new post in the ministry's First China and Mongolia Division in the next fiscal year starting in April could spark a furious backlash from Beijing, which regards Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified with the mainland, by force if necessary.

The ministry revealed the plan at a meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Foreign Affairs Division, according to Masahisa Sato, a House of Councillors lawmaker.

Sato, who heads the division, told reporters that the ministry has "more work regarding Taiwan in terms of security, foreign and economic affairs. This is a big step forward."

The senior diplomat will be in charge of work such as collecting information on the Taiwan Strait situation and increased exchanges between Taiwanese high-ranking officials and their European and U.S. counterparts, according to the ministry.

In addition, it said the diplomat will be tasked with handling maritime issues, including those regarding the Senkakus, a group of uninhabited islets controlled by Japan but claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu.

China, known for expanding its territorial claims in recent years, has frequently sent coast guard ships near the islets in the East China Sea, causing friction with Tokyo.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

From Japan with Love: A Guide to Japanese Christmas Cards

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Christmas Movies to Watch this Holiday Season

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Christmas Dining: Tokyo’s Best Restaurants For The Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

Recipes

Recipe: Healthy White Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Rescue Your Dry Winter Skin

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

A Survival Guide to Japan’s Winter Monsters

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

100 Yen Shop Craft: Holiday Wreath

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Best Hidden Spots for a Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #159: Right Answer, Wrong Equation

GaijinPot Blog

6 Cool Jobs in Japan if You Have Better-Than Average Japanese

GaijinPot Blog