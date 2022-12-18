Japan's FY2023 budget likely to hit another record of ¥114 trillion

Japan's state budget for the next fiscal year from April will likely hit another record of around 114 trillion yen as defense spending is set to rise to its largest-ever level and social security costs continue to swell, sources familiar with the plan said Monday.
The country's general-account budget is expected to top 100 trillion yen for the fifth straight year and hit a record for the 11th straight year, underscoring the difficulty heavily indebted Japan faces in restoring its fiscal health. The initial budget for fiscal 2022 was 107.60 trillion yen.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is seeking to boost defense spending to a combined 43 trillion yen over the next five years, after his Cabinet approved Friday new defense and security documents aimed at bolstering the country's defense capabilities to tackle growing threats from China and North Korea.
The annual budget is also expected to rise as the government plans to allocate around 4.6 trillion yen as a pool of funds that can be used for defense over several years, the sources said.
The fiscal 2023 defense budget is expected to climb to around 6.8 trillion yen, from 5.4 trillion yen allocated for the current year. The figures include costs related to the realignment of U.S. forces in Japan.
Social security costs and debt-servicing costs make up about half of the country's budget. The cabinet is expected to approve a draft budget for the next fiscal year on Friday.© KYODO
JeffLee
Every year, the LDP vows “fiscal consolidation.” And every year, it ends up spending more than the previous year.
Spitfire
Man,this fiscal irresponsibility can't keep going on.
Got to be a point when the you know what hits the proverbial fan.
fxgai
It’s not difficult, it’s just that they aren’t trying.
Urgent reforms needed, then.
Tax revenues and other income sources will only bring in 70 trillion yen. That’s a 44 trillion yen shortfall.
The BOJ is losing money on the bonds it’s has bought up, and the yen has plunged in value from under 100 yen to the US dollar to circa 135-140 yen recently.
Urgent reforms are needed. More kicking the can down the road is only going to make the inevitable adjustments and reforms that more difficult.
Eastman
same music every year.
LDP gov is completely meaningless and clueless.
gintonic
Indeed...as they say " you can tell a politician is lying when their lips are moving"....it certainly holds true for LDP.
BertieWooster
I'm so glad we live in a democracy where the will of the people is represented by our politicians. (Sarcasm)