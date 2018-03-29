Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga Photo: AP
politics

Suga hints at cutting back on press conferences

TOKYO

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday indicated the possibility of reducing the number of press briefings he gives, currently twice a day.

"We don't see other examples of (holding them) twice in other countries," said Suga at a lower house committee meeting, adding, "So given this situation, I'll consider the matter."

The remarks by the top government spokesman came after opposition Party of Hope lawmaker Manabu Terata said at the meeting that Suga should make changes to the press conferences he holds every morning and afternoon.

Suga said the proposal was "very understanding," but also added he would "continue to provide information to the people as much as possible."

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

