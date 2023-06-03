Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada speaks at the 20th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's annual defense and security forum in Singapore on Saturday. Photo: AP/Vincent Thian
politics

Japan's growing military strength not a threat, says defense minister

3 Comments
SINGAPORE

Japan will not use its growing military strength to threaten other countries, its defense minister said on Saturday, while affirming its aim to prioritize diplomatic efforts and dialogue to avert misunderstandings.

"We do not seek rivalry or conflict," Yasukazu Hamada said in a speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue, a security conference in Singapore with 600 delegates from 49 countries.

Japanese aggression before and during World War II is still a cause of tension in relations with some countries, especially South Korea and China.

The United States in 1947 imposed a constitution on Japan that renounces war but in recent years governments have been boosting defense capacities and in December, Japan unveiled its biggest military build-up since the war.

Hamada said Japan did not aim to establish military power to pose a threat to others.

The defense ministry would pursue diplomatic efforts first, he said.

"As a nation that generally desire peace, we aim to enhance our own and original deterrent capabilities and promote the resolution to differences in interest and opinions through dialogue," he said.

Under a five-year defense, which will double defense spending, Japan will acquire longer-range missiles that it hopes will deter China from resorting to force in East Asia.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government worries that Russia's attack on Ukraine could embolden China to attack neighboring Taiwan.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

Japan cannot defeat the Sinola cartel

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

This is not the Imperial Japanese army that led Japanese to defeat only a shell of Japanese imperialism,where Japan live at the mercy of the US ,not the American people

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Japan’s growing military strength is merely to contain the savages around them. I’m pleased Japan and NATO have finally acted against these rogue states. The only thing they understand is brute strength, which is weird, but true, unfortunately

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Medicine And Kanji To Know When You’re Sick

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Shoe Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Revving Up: The Japanese Grand Prix Delivers Thrills and Spills

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Traditional Wedding”

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Best Book Cafes for Writers and Studying

GaijinPot Blog

5 Glorious Hydrangea-Viewing Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Kyomise Shopping District

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 29 – Jun. 4

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Iya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Train Kanji To Know When Commuting

GaijinPot Blog