Industry minister Ryosei Akazawa Image: REUTERS file
politics

Japan's industry minister visits U.S. to discuss $550 billion investment plans

WASHINGTON

Japan's industry minister Ryosei Akazawa arrived Wednesday in Washington to put the finishing touches on a potential first batch of Japanese investment projects in the United States under a bilateral deal.

Akazawa is expected to develop the specifics of his country's investment plans with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, with whom he worked closely for months until the two countries reached the trade agreement in July last year.

Under the deal, in exchange for President Donald Trump's administration lowering tariffs on Japanese goods, Japan has committed to investing $550 billion in a range of U.S. industries during his second term to advance economic and national security interests.

The industries under consideration include critical minerals, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, energy and shipbuilding.

Before his departure from Tokyo's Haneda airport, Akazawa told reporters that he wants to hold "in-depth discussions" with Lutnick and will make an announcement as soon as possible if they reach an agreement. He did not make any comments to the press upon arriving at an airport just outside the U.S. capital.

According to officials with knowledge of the ongoing coordination, the construction of gas-fired power generation facilities for data centers and the production of synthetic diamonds used in the semiconductor industry are among the leading candidates for the first tranche of investments.

Japanese and U.S. officials have convened a series of meetings of the so-called consultation committee since December to narrow down the potential projects.

Akazawa, who serves as Japan's economy, trade and industry minister, is scheduled to hold talks with Lutnick on Thursday.

The memorandum of understanding between Japan and the United States, signed last year, stipulates that Trump will ultimately select projects recommended by the "investment committee," chaired by the commerce secretary and composed solely of U.S. officials.

Meanwhile, the consultative committee is tasked with providing input to the investment panel ahead of its proposals to Trump.

Akazawa represented Japan in its tariff negotiations with the United States under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's predecessor, Shigeru Ishiba, traveling to Washington a total of 10 times through September.

During his last visit, Akazawa, then minister for economic revitalization, signed the memorandum with Lutnick.

His current trip comes as Japan and the United States prepare for Takaichi's visit to Washington next month, her first since becoming the country's prime minister in October.

Last week, Trump announced his meeting with Takaichi at the White House will take place on March 19.

This is not a good look for Japan that they entertain such abuse.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

It’s a pity that the Japanese government doesn’t invest such large sums of money in Japan.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

All of the single mothers and their kids having to skip a meal every day just so the government can gain Trump”s approval.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

